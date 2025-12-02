Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Bengaluru Airport Bomb Threat: Bengaluru Police received a bomb threat email on Sunday warning of attacks on Kempegowda International Airport and several major malls in the city. The message, sent to the Police Commissioner’s official email, claimed to be from the “Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar terror team”.

It listed Kempegowda airport, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, and Mantri Square Mall as targets for blasts “from 7 pm onwards”.

According to reports, the email was signed with the name Mohit Kumar and was sent on November 30. Police registered an FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and launched an investigation.

The threat comes at a time when security agencies across India are already on high alert following the deadly Red Fort car blast in early November.

In a separate incident, an IndiGo flight heading to Hyderabad made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported. Flight 6E1234, arriving from Kuwait, was diverted shortly before landing.

A bomb threat assessment committee at Hyderabad airport labelled the message as “specific”, prompting authorities to announce a full emergency at 6.33 am.

Security officials said all necessary checks were carried out after the flight landed. The incident added to growing concerns over multiple threat messages being reported across the country in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, investigations into the Red Fort blast are ongoing. The National Investigation Agency has arrested seven people so far, linking the case to a “white-collar” terror network earlier uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.