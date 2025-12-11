Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

In Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, on December 11, A massive fire broke out at a cotton ginning factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, officials said on Thursday.
A massive fire accident occurred at the NDBL Ginning Mill in Adoni, they said.
“Cotton purchased by the government’s CCI (Cotton Corporation of India) was completely gutted in the incident. Further details are awaited,” as per Kurnool Fire Department officials
More details are awaited (INPUTS FROM ANI)
Shubhi is a seasoned content writer with 6 years of experience in digital media. Specializing in news, lifestyle, health, sports, space, optical illusions, and trending topics, she crafts engaging, SEO-friendly content that informs and captivates readers. Passionate about storytelling, Shubhi blends accuracy with creativity to deliver impactful articles across diverse domains.