LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

A major fire erupted at the NDBL Ginning Mill in Adoni, Kurnool district on December 11, destroying cotton stock purchased by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI). Fire department officials confirmed that the blaze caused extensive damage, and further details about the cause and losses are still awaited.

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 11, 2025 21:04:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

In Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, on December 11, A massive fire broke out at a cotton ginning factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, officials said on Thursday.

A massive fire accident occurred at the NDBL Ginning Mill in Adoni, they said.

“Cotton purchased by the government’s CCI (Cotton Corporation of India) was completely gutted in the incident. Further details are awaited,” as per Kurnool Fire Department officials

More details are awaited (INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 9:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adoni fire incidentAndhra Pradesh fireCCI cotton guttedcotton factory fireKurnool fireNDBL Ginning Mill

RELATED News

Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube

Tirumala Shocker: Rs 54 Crore Silk Dupatta Scam Uncovered After Fake Ghee Row and Donation Box Theft

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped In Rajkot, Rod Inserted Into Private Parts

LATEST NEWS

‘Arshdeep Wides Record’ Trends Online After Pacer Bowls 7 Wides In An Over During IND VS SA 2nd T20, Fans Say, ‘Virat Was Right, Dew Hoti Toh…’

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

Patna To Delhi In Just 8 Hours: India’s First Sleeper Vande Bharat Train To Launch Soon, Check Date And Other Important Details

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

Big Travel Update: India Issues Advisory For Travellers Planning Trip To Thailand, Reason Is…

Varanasi Gets A Fancy Upgrade, You Can Now Explore The Ghats In India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Water Taxi: Check Ticket Price, Stops And Schedule

Who Is Gaurav Kapur? Know His Early Life, Career Journey and Current Relationship Status

2026 Men’s World Cup: ICC Opens Ticket Sales, Here’s How You Can Buy As Prices Begin At ₹100 But The Most Expensive One Is For….

Annoyed By Random Reels In Your Feed? Instagram’s New ‘Your Algorithm’ Feature Puts You In Control, Here’s How

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory
Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory
Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory
Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

QUICK LINKS