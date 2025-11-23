LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Baccha Chor’ Video: Masked Man Tries to Kidnap 6-Year-Old, Brave Father Fights Him Of in Mathura

A shocking incident from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after a masked man was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old child in broad daylight.

Masked Man Tries to Kidnap 6-Year-Old. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 23, 2025 04:58:00 IST

A shocking incident from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after a masked man was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old child in broad daylight. The terrifying moment quickly escalated when the child’s father leapt into action, bravely confronting the attacker and preventing the abduction. 

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many questioning the growing boldness of such criminals. According to reports, the incident took place near Maharaja Park Colony on Govardhan Road. The child’s father, identified as Chandra Prakash Aggarwal alias Aman, runs a copper utensil business. 

What CCTV Captures?

CCTV footage shows two men arriving on a motorcycle, one in a helmet and the other, who is riding with his face covered by a mask. The riders stopped the bike and lunged toward the child and tried to pull her away. Aman immediately holds tightly to his daughter and confronts him. The attacker allegedly threatened to shoot if the child wasn’t handed over.



Aman attempts to push him back, but the man grabs his left hand. Despite this, Aman doesn’t stop; he panics and accelerates, causing the masked attacker to be dragged along the road for a few seconds before falling. Aman then rushed toward his colony gate, shouting for help. By the time residents and the guard arrived, one suspect had fled on the motorcycle while the other escaped on foot.

Police reveal BIG in Kidnapping Case

 After the video reached millions and spread widely, Mathura Police released a statement saying the incident was linked to a dispute between the child’s parents. 

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 4:58 AM IST
QUICK LINKS