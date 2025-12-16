LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Shocker: Why Was Kannada Actress Allegedly Kidnapped By Estranged Husband? What Went Wrong? Chilling Details Uncovered

Bengaluru Shocker: Why Was Kannada Actress Allegedly Kidnapped By Estranged Husband? What Went Wrong? Chilling Details Uncovered

A Kannada actress was allegedly kidnapped in Bengaluru by her estranged husband, a film producer, to force her family to hand over their one-year-old daughter. Police have booked the accused for kidnapping and criminal intimidation and launched a probe.

Bengaluru police have registered a case against Harshavardhan. (Photo: X)
Bengaluru police have registered a case against Harshavardhan. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 16, 2025 17:33:00 IST

Bengaluru Shocker: Why Was Kannada Actress Allegedly Kidnapped By Estranged Husband? What Went Wrong? Chilling Details Uncovered

In a shocking incident that has rattled the Kannada film industry and local residents, a popular Kannada actress, Chaitra R, was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged husband, Harshavardhan, in a desperate bid to gain custody of their one-year-old daughter. 

Estranged Husband Accused of Kidnapping Actress

According to a complaint filed by Chaitra’s sister, Leela R, the actress married Harshavardhan, owner of Vardhan Enterprises and a film producer, in 2023. The couple reportedly separated seven to eight months ago due to ongoing marital disputes. Post-separation, Chaitra shifted to a rented house on Magadi Road in Bengaluru with their daughter, while Harshavardhan stayed in Hassan.

The ‘Alleged’ Kidnapping Plan

On December 7, 2025, Chaitra informed her family that she was travelling to Mysuru for a shooting assignment. However, as per the complaint, the trip was allegedly orchestrated by Harshavardhan through his associate, Kaushik, who reportedly paid the actress an advance of Rs 20,000.

Chaitra was allegedly lured to the Mysuru Road Metro Station in Bengaluru at around 8 am, where she was forcibly taken by Harshavardhan, Kaushik, and another unidentified individual. She was then allegedly driven via NICE Road and Bidadi, according to the FIR.

Family Receives Chilling Ultimatum

By 10:30 am, Chaitra managed to alert her friend, Girish, who informed her family about the abduction. Later in the day, Harshavardhan allegedly contacted Chaitra’s mother, Siddamma, admitting to the kidnapping and issuing a chilling ultimatum: the child must be brought to a location specified by him, or Chaitra would not be released.

Harshavardhan reportedly later reached out to another relative, asking them to bring the child to Arsikere, assuring the actress’s safe release. The family, initially scattered across Tiptur and Bengaluru, regrouped and approached the police.

Police Investigations Underway

Bengaluru police have registered a case against Harshavardhan, Kaushik, and another accused for kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Investigations are currently ongoing to locate the actress and ensure her safe return. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and mobile communications to trace the accused and the child.

Public Shock and Industry Response

The alleged kidnapping has sent shockwaves across Bengaluru and the Kannada film industry. Fans and colleagues have expressed concern over the safety of actors and the rising tension in personal disputes spilling into public violence.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 5:33 PM IST
