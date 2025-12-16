LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned after massive mismanagement and crowd chaos during Lionel Messi’s Kolkata event, which sparked political backlash, show-cause notices to top officials, and the formation of an SIT to probe administrative failures.

West Bengal sports minister resigns after the chaos of the Messi event. (Image: ANI)
West Bengal sports minister resigns after the chaos of the Messi event. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 16, 2025 15:37:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned from his post due to mounting political pressure and intense criticism over the management failure and chaos that ensued during Messi’s visit to Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025.

All hell broke loose when thousands of fans were unable to see Lionel Messi, many of whom had paid exorbitant amounts of money. The Argentine star was surrounded by politicians and VIPs, due to which many fans could not catch a glimpse of him. He left the stadium early, leaving fans frustrated, who then ran onto the ground and threw chairs and bottles. 

West Bengal government issues show-cause notices 

The West Bengal government had served the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, Rajeev Kumar, a show-cause notice for clarification regarding the alleged mismanagement, lack of coordination with stakeholders, and private organizers.

The DGP was not the only one to receive a show-cause notice to explain the mess; a lot of high-ranking officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, Mukesh Kumar, were asked to explain the role of Bidhannagar police in managing the event. Another one to receive a show-cause notice was the Principal Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Rajesh Kumar Sinha. 

West Bengal Government blamed for mismanagement

Following the chaotic event, the West Bengal government received immense criticism. The opposition parties demanded accountability and called for resignations that go beyond the sports minister, whom they accused of lapses in security planning, poor crowd control, and prioritizing VIP access over genuine fans. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is formed to probe into the incident. The SIT includes IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar, and Muralidhar. 

The scenes at Kolkata’s Messi event have started a political drama, an inspection of administrative failures, and the resignation of Aroop Biswas.

Also Read: Mathura Fog Horror: 4 Dead, 25 Injured As 7 Buses, 3 Cars Collide In Massive Pile-Up On Yamuna Expressway

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

Student Slits Classmate’s Throat In Maharashtra: How Can Children Be Helped To Cope With Anger And Frustration? Why Emotional Regulation Is Urgent

Jaipur Horror: Woman Molested, Husband Attacked After She Refused To Meet Nightclub Owner In Private

Who Is R Sreelekha? From Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer To BJP’s Mayoral Contender In Thiruvananthapuram

98 Students Fall Ill After Lizard Found In School Meal In Odisha’s Koraput District

LATEST NEWS

IPL Auction 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gets Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock To Mumbai Indians For 1 Cr

Rupee Breaches 91 Mark: Inside India’s Historic Currency Slide As Markets Reel; FIIs Exit, Dollar Demand Surges, And Trade Uncertainty Mounts

What Is Trump Derangement Syndrome, And Is It A Genuine Mental Illness? Everything Explained As POTUS Takes A Dig At Late Rob Reiner

Goa Nightclub Fire BIG Update: Luthra Brothers Land in Delhi, Arrested; Procedures To Follow

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

Eternal Shares Drop 5.3% Amid Heavy Selling, Compliance Costs Hit Zomato, Blinkit Parent; Biggest Intraday Fall

Want the Viral Rehman Dakait Look From Dhurandhar? Here Are Three Gemini Prompts You Must Try

GNA Announces Major Nationwide Wi-Fi Expansion Starting from Karnataka; Ropes in Cricket Legend Harbhajan Singh as Brand Ambassador

Ignored before, Unstoppable Now? Sarfaraz Khan Hammers 15-ball Fifty On IPL 2026 Auction Day, Scores 73 off 22 Balls

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata
Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata
Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata
Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

QUICK LINKS