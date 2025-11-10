Bhopal Shocker: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Conditions, Family Accuses Boyfriend Of Murder

A 27-year-old model, identified as Khushboo Ahirwar, was found dead in Bhopal under mysterious circumstances. Her family has alleged that she was a victim of “love jihad” and was murdered, reported News18.

Khushboo, a resident of Mandi Bamora in Madhya Pradesh’s Bamora district, had been working as a model in Bhopal. According to her family, a man named Qasim Ahmed introduced himself to her under the fake name “Rahul” and later took her to Ujjain.

Mayur Khandelwal, DCP Bhopal, told News18 India that Khushboo and Qasim had been in a live-in relationship for over one and a half years. On the night of the incident, the two were travelling by bus when Khushboo’s health suddenly deteriorated.

Qasim reportedly took her to Chirayu Hospital after she lost consciousness, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

However, sources in the police department said there were serious injury marks on Khushboo’s body, including belt marks around her waist and wounds on her head. Her body had also turned blue, raising suspicions of physical assault.

Her family alleged that Qasim and his friends had brutally beaten her, leaving blue and green marks all over her body, including injuries on her neck. They further claimed that Qasim was pressuring her to convert to his religion and marry him, assuring her that they would return from Ujjain soon.

Khushboo’s sister alleged that more than one person was involved in the attack. Police have detained Qasim and are interrogating him. His background is currently being verified.

Officials said no evidence related to religious conversion has been found so far. The police added that a case of murder will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report, which will also determine the nature and cause of the injuries.

