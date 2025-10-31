Chandrababu Naidu Turned Calamity Into Publicity Event, Abandoned Farmers, Says Kanna Babu

YSRCP North Andhra Regional Coordinator and former minister Kurasala Kanna Babu lashed out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of treating natural disasters as “festival time for publicity” while farmers reel under the impact of Cyclone Montha. He alleged that instead of extending timely relief to distressed farmers, the Chief Minister focused on digital promotions and political optics.

Kanna Babu said the TDP government scrapped the free universal crop insurance scheme introduced by the previous YSRCP regime, leaving lakhs of farmers unprotected. “Chandrababu sanctioned Rs. 200 crore for digital propaganda while farmers are crying in their fields. When farmers are sinking in flood-hit lands, Chandrababu is celebrating in AC command rooms,” he charged.

Highlighting the YSRCP government’s measures, Kanna Babu stated that universal crop insurance, government-paid premiums, e-Crop verification and pre-season input subsidy ensured dignity and security for cultivators. “Under YSRCP, 84 lakh farmers received coverage and Rs. 7,802 crore was paid to 54.55 lakh farmers. In 2024 alone, 84.80 lakh farmers covering 69.51 lakh acres were protected,” he said.

In contrast, he claimed the current administration paid no insurance premium for two years and limited coverage only to loan-linked farmers. “Coverage has collapsed from crores of acres to just 19 lakh acres. Only 9.93 lakh farmers are insured and barely 7.65 lakh can file claims. What about the remaining farmers? Who will save them?” he questioned.

Criticising the government’s loss assessment, Kanna Babu termed it “suspicious underreporting.” He said while the state estimated total damage at Rs. 5,265.51 crore, it oddly listed only Rs. 829 crore crop loss, Rs. 1,270 crore aqua loss and just Rs. 8 crore under Panchayat Raj. “Did village roads, drains and canals magically escape the cyclone? Is the government suppressing figures to deny compensation?” he asked.

He pointed to Telangana announcing Rs. 10,000 per acre compensation for 4.5 lakh acres of crop loss and preparing immediate disbursal. “TDP once demanded Rs. 25,000 per acre relief, but today they cannot promise even one rupee,” he said, adding that “Propaganda is at its peak and performance is zero under Chandrababu.”

Demanding immediate compensation, restoration of free crop insurance and transparent loss assessment, he said farmers deserve justice, not advertisements.

