Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar: Full List of Chhath Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar for Surya Arghya & Sandya Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar: Full List of Chhath Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar for Surya Arghya & Sandya Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the Bihar Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God. Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 24, 2025 18:37:06 IST

Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the Bihar Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God. 

Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Tithi, and Shubh Muhurat in Bihar 

According to Dirk Panchang, the Chhath Puja 2025 Suraj Arghya will be celebrated on October 27. 

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunrise Muhurat: 6:28 am 

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunset Muhurat: 5:42 am 

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunrise): 6:29 am 

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunset): 5:41 pm

Chhath Puja Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Muhurat: 5:40 pm 

Chhath Puja Day 4 Usha Arghya Muhurat: 6:30 am 

List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar 

Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival. 

S.No.

Chhath Puja Ghat

Location

Type

1

Kangan Ghat 

Patna

Designated Puja Ghat

2

Surya Ghat

Gaya 

Designated Puja Ghat

3

Digha Ghat

Patna 

Designated Puja Ghat

4

Gandhi Ghat

Patna

Designated Puja Ghat

5

Collectorate Ghat

Patna

Designated Puja Ghat

6

Mahendru Ghat 

Patna 

Riverbank

7

Kendui Ghat

Gaya 

Designated Puja Ghat
