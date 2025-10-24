Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar: Full List of Chhath Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar for Surya Arghya & Sandya Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the Bihar Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Tithi, and Shubh Muhurat in Bihar

According to Dirk Panchang, the Chhath Puja 2025 Suraj Arghya will be celebrated on October 27.

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunrise Muhurat: 6:28 am

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunset Muhurat: 5:42 am

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunrise): 6:29 am

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunset): 5:41 pm

Chhath Puja Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Muhurat: 5:40 pm

Chhath Puja Day 4 Usha Arghya Muhurat: 6:30 am

List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar

Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival.

S.No. Chhath Puja Ghat Location Type 1 Kangan Ghat Patna Designated Puja Ghat 2 Surya Ghat Gaya Designated Puja Ghat 3 Digha Ghat Patna Designated Puja Ghat 4 Gandhi Ghat Patna Designated Puja Ghat 5 Collectorate Ghat Patna Designated Puja Ghat 6 Mahendru Ghat Patna Riverbank 7 Kendui Ghat Gaya Designated Puja Ghat