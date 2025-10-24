Chhath Puja 2025 in UP: Full List of Chhath Maiya Surya Ghat in UP for Surya Arghya & Sandya Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025 in UP: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the UP Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Tithi, and Shubh Muhurat in UP

According to Dirk Panchang, the Chhath Puja 2025 Suraj Arghya will be celebrated on October 27.

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunrise Muhurat: 6:28 am

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunset Muhurat: 5:42 am

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunrise): 6:29 am

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunset): 5:41 pm

Chhath Puja Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Muhurat: 5:40 pm

Chhath Puja Day 4 Usha Arghya Muhurat: 6:30 am

List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in UP

Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in UP, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival.

S.No. Chhath Puja Ghat City/District River/Area 1 Dashashwamedh Ghat / Assi Ghat Varanasi River Ganga 2 Sangam Ghat Prayagraj Ganga–Yamuna Confluence 3 Laxman Park Ghat / Kudia Ghat / Mankameshwar Aarti Ghat Lucknow River Gomti 4 Hindon Ghat Ghaziabad Hindon River 5 Multiple Ghats under preparation Noida Various Zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar