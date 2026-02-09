LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Chinnu Pappu’s Cause Of Death: Kerala Social Media Influencer’s Body Found Hanging At Home, Suicide Suspected

Kerala influencer Chinnu Pappu was found hanging in her rented quarters, rushed to hospital, and declared dead on arrival; police probe underway.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 9, 2026 18:20:22 IST

Chinnu Pappu, a Kerala social media influencer, was found dead in her rented quarters, with her body discovered hanging.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, and police have begun an investigation into the cause of death. The cause of death is said to be family pressure and mental health concerns; however, the exact reason has not been revealed yet.

(This is a breaking news story…)

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 6:03 PM IST
