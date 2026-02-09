Chinnu Pappu’s Cause Of Death: Kerala Social Media Influencer’s Body Found Hanging At Home, Suicide Suspected

Chinnu Pappu, a Kerala social media influencer, was found dead in her rented quarters, with her body discovered hanging.
She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, and police have begun an investigation into the cause of death. The cause of death is said to be family pressure and mental health concerns; however, the exact reason has not been revealed yet.
(This is a breaking news story…)
(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)
Helplines
AASRA – 9820466726
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555
Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602
Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303
