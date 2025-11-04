LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

Three men allegedly gang-raped a Coimbatore college student and were arrested after police shot them in the legs while they tried to escape. Investigation and medical treatment are ongoing.

“Three arrested in Coimbatore gang-rape case; police shot them in legs during escape.” (Image Inputs: pinterest/canva)
“Three arrested in Coimbatore gang-rape case; police shot them in legs during escape.” (Image Inputs: pinterest/canva)

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 4, 2025 10:29:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

On Sunday night near Coimbatore International Airport, a 20-year-old postgraduate student from a private college was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped while seated in a parked car with her male friend. 

As per police reports, the group of attackers arrived on a stolen moped, broke the car window, attacked the boyfriend, and then dragged the student off to a remote area to rape her. 

She was subsequently found and rescued at approximately 4 a.m. by the Peelamedu Police after the friend raised an alarm. 

Arrest & Encounter Details

Law officers began a multi-team operation and early on Tuesday morning confronted the accused individuals. During a chase, police shot at the legs of all three suspects as they attempted to escape and were later arrested. 

The three suspected individuals are currently receiving medical care and will be taken to jail once medically stable. 

Investigation Underway

Anti-social incidents (four, later evolved to mob sans cameras), is being examined from over 200 CCTV cameras, but a lot of the videos were unable to capture the victim’s face(s). On Tuesday, police put together seven special teams, to track down the suspects and investigating migrant labour colonies for clues. The friend’s who got hurt when he tried to resist the sexual assault. His friend was injured, and being treated in the hospital

Public & Political Reaction

The incident has raised alarm once again about safety for women in the state of Tamil Nadu, and criminal activities in general. Political leaders have been critical of the state government and want for stronger actions in the wake of the incident. 

Profile Sketch

Date & Time: On Sunday (around 10:30-11 p.m.) behind the Karnataka State Airport in Brindhavan Nagar. 

Person In-volved: Twenty years old girl from Madurai, first-year postgraduate student in private college in Coimbatore, staying at the hostel. 

Suspects: Three suspects involved who used a stolen moped (the had gotten it stolen on October 29) to committ the crime. 

Legal Status: Under Arrest (injured when law enforcement shot them in the legs) and will be charged.



This information is based on preliminary media reports. All accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Readers should follow official updates for verified information.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 10:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Coimbatore college student rapeCoimbatore crime updatescollege assault newsgang-rape Coimbatorehome-hero-pos-9police action rape casepolice shoot escapeesstudent safetysuspects arrestedTamil Nadu crime newswomen safety India

RELATED News

Was Vizag Hit By An Earthquake Early This Morning? Social Media Users Claim They Felt Tremors

Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

Slit Throat, Broken Limbs, Sand & Glue Stuffed in Nose 15-Year-Old Murdered in Bahraich

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off High-Tech Aerial Survey for SLBC Tunnel

LATEST NEWS

Shein Imposes Global Ban on Sex Dolls After France Flags ‘Childlike’ Listings

When Is India vs Australia T20 Next Match? Check Date, Venue, Time And Other Details

Is This The Great Escape Of Vi? Supreme Court Twist Opens Door To ₹80,000 Crore AGR Relief And a Stunning Vodafone Idea Share Comeback!

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’: BJP Praises Shashi Tharoor For Calling Out Dynasty Politics, Warns Of Backlash From Congress

Who Is Adarsh Behera, The 36 Year-Old Indian Kidnapped By Rebel Forces In Sudan?

School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (04.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

‘Not The Law’ Zohran Mamdani Slams Donald Trump For Threatening To Cut Federal Funds To New York City

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 04-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape
Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape
Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape
Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

QUICK LINKS