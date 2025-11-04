Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

On Sunday night near Coimbatore International Airport, a 20-year-old postgraduate student from a private college was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped while seated in a parked car with her male friend.

As per police reports, the group of attackers arrived on a stolen moped, broke the car window, attacked the boyfriend, and then dragged the student off to a remote area to rape her.

She was subsequently found and rescued at approximately 4 a.m. by the Peelamedu Police after the friend raised an alarm.

Arrest & Encounter Details

Law officers began a multi-team operation and early on Tuesday morning confronted the accused individuals. During a chase, police shot at the legs of all three suspects as they attempted to escape and were later arrested.

The three suspected individuals are currently receiving medical care and will be taken to jail once medically stable.

Investigation Underway

Anti-social incidents (four, later evolved to mob sans cameras), is being examined from over 200 CCTV cameras, but a lot of the videos were unable to capture the victim’s face(s). On Tuesday, police put together seven special teams, to track down the suspects and investigating migrant labour colonies for clues. The friend’s who got hurt when he tried to resist the sexual assault. His friend was injured, and being treated in the hospital

Public & Political Reaction

The incident has raised alarm once again about safety for women in the state of Tamil Nadu, and criminal activities in general. Political leaders have been critical of the state government and want for stronger actions in the wake of the incident.

Profile Sketch

Date & Time: On Sunday (around 10:30-11 p.m.) behind the Karnataka State Airport in Brindhavan Nagar.

Person In-volved: Twenty years old girl from Madurai, first-year postgraduate student in private college in Coimbatore, staying at the hostel.

Suspects: Three suspects involved who used a stolen moped (the had gotten it stolen on October 29) to committ the crime.

Legal Status: Under Arrest (injured when law enforcement shot them in the legs) and will be charged.

Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore College Student Alleged Gangrape case | Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirms the arrest of 3 accused of gang-raping a college student and killing her boyfriend near Coimbatore Airport. The accused were trying to escape from the spot…







This information is based on preliminary media reports. All accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Readers should follow official updates for verified information.