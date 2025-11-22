Congress To Hold ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ Mega Rally On December 14 In Delhi

With the massive setback in Bihar for Mahagatbandhan, the Congress on Saturday announced that it will hold Vote Chor Gaddi Chor rally in Delhi on November 14 and it has also collected crores of signatures from the people over the same issue.

The Congress had earlier announced to hold a mega rally in first week of December over vote theft during the Parliament’s Winter Session.

Announcing the schedule of the mega rally, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in a post on X said, “The spectre of Vote Chori is the biggest danger looming over our democracy today. To send a message across the nation against these attempts to destroy our Constitution, the Congress will be holding the Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod Maha Rally on December 14th (1.30pm onwards) at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.”

He said that the Congress has received crores of signatures from every corner of India, rejecting the BJP-ECI’s nefarious tactics like adding bogus voters, deleting opposition-inclined voters, and manipulating voter rolls at a mass scale.

“Not only that, every Indian has seen how the ECI bends rules, ignores MCC violations, and indulges in daylight bribery to help the BJP rig elections. The ECI, which was once a neutral umpire, is now a blatantly partisan player – completely destroying the very concept of a level playing field in elections.

“We will not remain silent as this attack on the electoral system unfolds in front of our eyes. This Maha Rally is only the beginning of our fight to reclaim Indian democracy from the clutches of the Vote Chors,” Venugopal added.

The Congress had decided to hold mega rally during a meeting called by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge where Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present with the leaders from 12 states where the Election Commission is carrying out second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

The Congress on Novemver 18 meeting had dubbed the SIR exercise as “a process of destroying g democracy and opposition” and deleting genuine voters”.

The Election Commission has announced the second phase of SIR in Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Pudducherry a UT will go to polls next year.