LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 309.

Representational image (ANI)
Representational image (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 7, 2025 23:02:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

As air pollution levels continue to rise in Delhi–NCR, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced new winter office timings for government departments to help curb the worsening air quality. The revised timings will be in effect from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026.

According to the new schedule, Delhi government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Earlier, government offices opened at 9:30 AM and MCD offices at 9:00 AM. Officials said the staggered timing change aims to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, which is a key contributor to vehicular pollution.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 309, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. Out of the city’s 38 monitoring stations, 29 reported AQI levels above 300. Bawana recorded the highest pollution level with an AQI of 366, followed by Jahangirpuri at 348.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 0–50 as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature would hover around 26 degrees Celsius, with shallow fog likely to reduce visibility in several parts of the capital. The Air Quality Early Warning System also warned that pollution levels are expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ range in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to hire 200 anti-smog guns to combat the rising pollution levels. These water-spraying devices, mounted on trucks, help settle dust and other fine particles in the air.

ALSO READ: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport Resolved, Flight Operations Returning To Normal: Here’s What We Know

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 11:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhidelhi air pollutionDelhi CM Rekha GuptaDelhi government office timings

RELATED News

Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For ‘Hypocrisy’ In Voter Revision, Claims Attacks On Booth Agents

Gujarat Horror: Man Beaten, Threatened With Knife And Forced To Lick Feet On Video

Instagram Chat Turns Nightmare: Class 7 Girl Kidnapped And Gang-Raped In Lucknow Hotel, 2 Held, Hunt On For Key Accused

Spy Camera Found In Tamil Nadu Women’s Hostel Bathroom, Two Arrested

LATEST NEWS

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Merit List, Latest Official Updates on Scorecard PDF

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport Resolved, Flight Operations Returning To Normal: Here’s What We Know

‘Bhaiya, Mat Karo’: Bengaluru Woman’s Harassment Allegation Against Rapido Rider Sparks Outrage As Company Issues Swift Response

What Led To More Than 800 Flight Cancellations In US? From Chicago To Houston, 40 Airports Witness Chaos Amid US Shutdown

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Samantha Prabhu FINALLY Makes Her Relationship Official With The Family Man Creator, Shares A Cozy Photo: ‘I’ve Taken Bold Steps…’

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

RJD Leader Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying He Treats His Wife Like A Sister Outside Home: ‘I Become Her Brother…’ Check Pawan Singh’s Scathing Reply

RCB Ownership Race Heats Up: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath Joins The Auction Battle As Billionaires Line Up To Acquire IPL Team

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Progressive Aiming To Succeed Nancy Pelosi And Transform The Democratic Party

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here
Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here
Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here
Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

QUICK LINKS