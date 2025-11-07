Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

As air pollution levels continue to rise in Delhi–NCR, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced new winter office timings for government departments to help curb the worsening air quality. The revised timings will be in effect from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026.

According to the new schedule, Delhi government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Earlier, government offices opened at 9:30 AM and MCD offices at 9:00 AM. Officials said the staggered timing change aims to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, which is a key contributor to vehicular pollution.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 309, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. Out of the city’s 38 monitoring stations, 29 reported AQI levels above 300. Bawana recorded the highest pollution level with an AQI of 366, followed by Jahangirpuri at 348.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 0–50 as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature would hover around 26 degrees Celsius, with shallow fog likely to reduce visibility in several parts of the capital. The Air Quality Early Warning System also warned that pollution levels are expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ range in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to hire 200 anti-smog guns to combat the rising pollution levels. These water-spraying devices, mounted on trucks, help settle dust and other fine particles in the air.

