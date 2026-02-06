Gurgaon Sexual Assault Horror: 3-Year-Old Abused At Home In Sector 54 High-Rise, Two Women House Helps Detained, Search On For Male Accomplice

A shocking Gurgaon sexual assault case has come to light after a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside a high-rise condominium in Sector 54, Gurgaon.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the city and raised serious concerns about child safety inside homes.

Gurgaon Sexual Assault: Who Are the Accused

According to the FIR, the Gurgaon sexual assault took place last month when the child was at home. The accused include two women domestic helpers and a male accomplice.

One of the women worked as a house help in the victim’s home, while the other was employed in a neighbouring flat in the same residential complex. The male accomplice allegedly entered the house with them, according to a report by The Times of India.

Gurgaon Sexual Assault: How Parents Found Out

The child’s parents said they became suspicious after noticing changes in their daughter’s behaviour. Later, the child told her mother about what had happened. Deeply disturbed, the parents approached the Sector 53 police station and filed a complaint. Based on this, police registered an FIR in the Gurgaon sexual assault case, as per reports.

Police have booked the accused under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Serious charges have also been added under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with rape of a child below 12 years. The FIR mentions abetment to aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Gurgaon Sexual Assault: Probe Continues

A senior police officer said, “We have registered the FIR and are investigating all aspects of the case. The child has been medically examined and further legal procedures are being followed,” as per The Times of India. He added that efforts are on to trace and identify the male accomplice involved in the Gurgaon sexual assault.

The incident has caused panic and anger among residents of the society. Some neighbours said both women had worked in the area for a long time without complaints. A few residents have reportedly approached police seeking clarity, but authorities said the investigation will decide the truth.

The guards of the society said that the police had come to the society and detained the two house helpers. “They took both the women along, but we don’t know about the male accomplice,” the guard said.

Gurgaon Sexual Assault Referred to Child Welfare Committee

The case was referred to the Child Welfare Committee by the police, which is the protocol in such cases. One of the officers said, “A senior doctor counselled her in the presence of her parents.”

Reports say that police have confirmed that statements of family members are being recorded and evidence is being collected. Officials said the Gurgaon sexual assault case is being treated with utmost seriousness due to the age of the victim.

Police say arrests will follow soon as the investigation progresses, as the police have named both women in the FIR, however the male accomplice is yet to be named.

Also Read: UP Shocker: Son Beats 62-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Food Delay In Jewar, Neighbours Say Accused Had Just Returned From Mental Hospital