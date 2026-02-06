LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Shocker: Son Beats 62-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Food Delay In Jewar, Neighbours Say Accused Had Just Returned From Mental Hospital

UP Shocker: Son Beats 62-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Food Delay In Jewar, Neighbours Say Accused Had Just Returned From Mental Hospital

A shocking incident in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, saw a 62-year-old woman, Rukmini Devi, beaten to death by her son Kishan Pandey after an argument over a delay in serving food.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 6, 2026 17:03:56 IST

UP Shocker: Son Beats 62-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Food Delay In Jewar, Neighbours Say Accused Had Just Returned From Mental Hospital

A shocking and heartbreaking incident came to light in Jewar town of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. A 62-year-old woman was beaten to death by her own son after a small argument over food. The crime happened inside their home and the accused had been released from a mental health institute recently. 

Jewar Woman Identified as Rukmini Devi

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Rukmini Devi, a resident of Jewar. She was in the kitchen preparing a meal when her son, Kishan Pandey who is the accused, became angry. He believed that the food was being served late and suddenly lost control. In a fit of rage, he picked up a heavy object and struck his mother on the head. She died on the spot.

Neighbours later said the argument was only about a “delay in serving food,” but it quickly turned into a tragedy that no one could have imagined.

Jewar Accused Had Mental Health Issues

Family members and neighbours revealed that Kishan Pandey had been suffering from serious mental health problems for a long time. Reports say he had recently been admitted to a psychiatric hospital and was undergoing treatment. He had returned to his village in Jewar just a few days before the incident.

People living nearby said they had noticed changes in his behaviour after his return. They said that he often looked irritated, angry and looked like he would start a fight with anyone. 

Jewar Neighbours Restrain Accused, Alert Police

Reports say that neighbours heard loud noises and screaming from inside the house and they rushed in to check. They found Kishan Pandey in a violent condition.

The nieghbours then acted quickly and restrained him to prevent further harm and immediately informed the police.

Jewar Police Begin Investigation

Police reached the spot soon after the incident took place and the accused was taken into custody. A formal murder case was registered based on the statement given by Rukmini Devi’s husband. Her body was sent for a post-mortem to confirm the exact cause of death.

A senior police officer said, “The accused appears to be mentally unstable, and we are reviewing his medical records from the psychiatric facility,” as per reports. He added that a detailed investigation is underway to understand whether the act was sudden or influenced by other factors.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:03 PM IST
UP Shocker: Son Beats 62-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Food Delay In Jewar, Neighbours Say Accused Had Just Returned From Mental Hospital

QUICK LINKS