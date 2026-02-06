Who Is Sunil Sadarangani? Pune Multani Bakery Owner Dies After Jumping From A High-Rise Building, Disturbing Final Moments Caught On Camera

On Thursday afternoon, February 5, 2026, a well-known businessman in Pune tragically lost his life in a shocking incident. Sunil Sadarangani is a 59-year-old entrepreneur and owner of the famous Multani Bakery in Solapur. He jumped from a high-rise building in Pune and died. The horrifying moment was caught on camera and has shocked many people.

As per reports, the incident happened at around 4 pm on Vizapur Road at the Panas Apartment complex. Many residents heard noise and looked up. They saw Sadarangani walking on the 17th floor terrace of the building. A few people started recording video of him. Some neighbours tried to help, but everything suddenly turned tragic.

Sunil Sadarangani Rescue Attempt Failed

According to eyewitnesses, Sadarangani was first seen wandering near the edge of the 17th floor. The building’s watchman was quickly informed. The watchman rushed upstairs and saw him. He then called an office worker who was present there. The two men went up and tried to talk with him.

They brought him down to the 10th floor to try to calm him. At that point, Sadarangani reportedly said, “My car keys are lost.” Those who were trying to help did not know what he meant. Then, Sadarangani suddenly ran back upstairs. Shortly after, another resident came to the scene. However, by that time, Sadarangani had jumped from the building.

Reports say that police arrived soon after the incident was reported. They found Sadarangani lying on the ground with critical injuries. He was covered in blood. An ambulance took him to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he died from his injuries. Police identified him through the number plate of his car parked near the building.

Police Probe Underway Regarding Sunil Sadarangani

Sunil Sadarangani had moved to Pune from Solapur a few years ago. Police sources said he had been under stress for the past few days, and this might have pushed him to take such a step. His family came to the hospital after they heard the news. Police are talking to family members to learn more about what triggered the incident.

The Civil Police Station has registered an official case, and the investigation has begun. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and talking to residents who were present. A large crowd gathered near the building after the news spread. Investigators are trying to figure out why Sadarangani returned to Pune from Solapur and what made him take his own life.

Disclaimer: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

