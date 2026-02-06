LIVE TV
Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

Bird flu has triggered a high alert in Chennai after around 1,500 crows were found dead in several areas. Tests confirmed the H5N1 virus. Health officials say human infection is rare but have urged people to stay careful, report dead birds, and follow safety guidelines.

Bird Flu Alert in Chennai (Image: AI generated)
Bird Flu Alert in Chennai (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 6, 2026 14:54:52 IST

Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

A big bird flu alert has gone up after about 1,500 crows were found dead in Chennai. The number of deaths due to bird flu has worried people and health officials. Lab tests were conducted which showed that these birds died because of the H5N1 bird flu virus.

This virus is a type of avian influenza that affects birds, however, it can sometimes infect humans too.

Bird Flu Confirmed as H5N1

In the last few days, dead crows were spotted in places like Adyar, Gandhi Nagar, Pallikaranai, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai. People were shocked to see so many birds lying on the ground.

Officials rushed samples to the lab. Later, tests confirmed H5N1 bird flu, which is known to spread among birds very fast.

Bird Flu: Health Advisory Issued

Health authorities quickly issued warnings to the public and tried to calm fears. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine put out a health advisory. “Transmission from birds to humans is extremely rare,” said Dr. A. Somasundaram, the director of public health.

He explained that people generally only get sick if they touch infected bird carcasses and then touch their eyes or mouth. He said, “There are not many such cases reported historically and there is no need to panic.”

Bird Flu Symptoms to Watch For

The advisory also asked people to watch themselves closely. It said if anyone felt sick with fever, cough, cold, sore throat, or body pain, they should see a doctor right away as it coukd be a symptom of bird flu. Poultry workers, people who handle birds, and those who touch dead birds were told to be extra careful.

Officials advised everyone to keep strict personal hygiene, report any unusual bird deaths, and avoid undercooked meat or raw eggs. They also warned people not to spread misinformation or rumors online regarding bird flu.

The situation has put the city and state on high alert for bird flu. The government has asked local teams to watch closely for the disease, strengthen surveillance and launch control measures against bird flu. Chennai is not the only place affected there have also been reports of bird flu detected in other regions recently, which is a worrisome sign. 

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

