Bengaluru To Face 24-Hour Water Cut And 7-Hour Power Outage This Week: Check Dates, Timings, Full List Of Affected Areas

Bengaluru residents will experience significant civic disruptions this week as the city prepares for a 24-hour Cauvery water supply shutdown and planned 7-hour power cuts across multiple neighbourhoods.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have issued advisories asking citizens to plan in advance.

24-Hour Cauvery Water Supply Cut from February 5

BWSSB has announced that pumping stations under Stage I and Stage II of the Cauvery Water Supply Project will remain shut from 6 am on Thursday, February 5, to 6 am on Friday, February 6.

The shutdown is necessary to carry out critical pipeline-linking work involving 1,200 mm and 700 mm diameter pipelines. Officials said the system must be depressurised to safely complete the work and prevent damage to the network.

During this period, many parts of south and central Bengaluru will receive no water or very low pressure.

Areas Likely to Be Affected by Water Supply Disruption

South Bengaluru:

Padmanabha Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout (1st & 2nd Stage), Uttarahalli, ISRO Layout, Banashankari 5th Stage, Kanakapura Main Road areas, Poornapragna Layout, Subramanyapura, Sarvabhoumanagar, Teachers Colony, Chandranagar, Maruthi Layout, Vittal Nagar, Ankappa Layout, KSRTC Layout and nearby localities.

Central Bengaluru:

Koramangala (2nd to 8th Blocks), Madiwala, Adugodi, Shantinagar, Richmond Town, Langford Town, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Ejipura, Domlur, Cambridge Layout, Wilson Garden, Jayanagar (4th to 9th Blocks), Tilak Nagar, Srinagar, Chamarajpet, Sudhamanagar, NIMHANS Hospital area and adjoining neighbourhoods.

BWSSB has advised residents to store adequate water, avoid wastage, and cooperate with field staff. Supply will be restored gradually after pumping resumes.

7-Hour Power Cuts on February 6 and 7

BESCOM has scheduled planned power outages from 10 am to 5 pm on February 6 (Friday) and February 7 (Saturday) following directions from KPTCL.

The outage is due to emergency maintenance work at the 66/11 kV Vijayanagar substation under the Jalahalli and Rajajinagar divisions.

February 6 Power Cut – Jalahalli Division Areas

Vinayak Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Ramaiyya Layout, Havanur Extension, Narayan Layout, Kuvempu Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Defence Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Soap Factory Layout, Soladevanahalli, Tarabanahalli, stretches along Hesaraghatta Main Road and surrounding areas.

February 7 Power Cut – Rajajinagar Division Areas (22 Localities)

Basaveshwar Nagar, Vijayanagar, Govindaraj Nagar, Kamakshipalya, RPC Layout, Binni Layout, Prashanth Nagar, Hosahalli, Timmenahalli, Marenahalli Layout, PC Industrial Area, Kaveripur, Ranganathpur, Nanjappa Industrial Estate, Syndicate Bank Colony, Nagarabhavi 11th Block and nearby neighbourhoods.

Additional areas likely to see disruption include KHB Colony, HVR Layout, Papayya Garden, parts of Magadi Main Road, Agrahara Dasarahalli and Siddayya Puranik Road.

Safety Advisory and What Residents Should Do

BESCOM has urged residents to charge inverters, phones, and emergency devices before the outage. The advisory comes amid heightened safety concerns for power staff following a recent attack linked to a disconnection incident in Dakshina Kannada.

BWSSB has similarly requested citizens to store drinking water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown.

Why These Shutdowns Are Necessary

Officials from both BWSSB and BESCOM said the temporary disruptions are part of essential infrastructure maintenance and upgrades aimed at improving Bengaluru’s long-term water distribution and power reliability.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with field staff and plan their activities around the scheduled maintenance window to avoid inconvenience.

