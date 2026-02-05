LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Engaged? Mystery Ring Photo Fuels Speculation About Their Love Life; His Post Says, ‘I Found My…’

Elvish Yadav’s ring post tagging Jiya Shankar sparks engagement rumours after his caption, “I found my…”, leaves fans guessing.

Elvish Yadav’s ring post tagging Jiya Shankar sparks engagement rumours. (Photo: IG/Jiya Shankar,Elvish Yadav)
Elvish Yadav’s ring post tagging Jiya Shankar sparks engagement rumours. (Photo: IG/Jiya Shankar,Elvish Yadav)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 5, 2026 18:59:22 IST

A big news for Bigg boss fans? Social media is buzzing with speculation after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shared a mysterious Instagram story featuring a girl wearing a ring. 

The image quickly caught the attention of fans, who began wondering whether the post hinted at a new chapter in the YouTuber’s personal life. The curiosity only grew stronger as followers tried to decode the meaning behind the ring and the timing of the post.

‘Gave Love Another Chance, I Found My…’-Caption Raises Eyebrows

What added fuel to the fire was Elvish Yadav’s emotional caption that read, “Gave love another chance, I found my ♥️.” The cryptic line went viral within minutes, with many interpreting it as a subtle hint at a serious commitment.

Fans began speculating whether Elvish was announcing an engagement in his own style.

Jiya Shankar’s Tag and Heart Emoji Add to the Buzz

Elvish tagged actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiya Shankar in the story, making the situation even more intriguing. Jiya later reshared the same story and added a simple heart emoji (❤️). This exchange between the two further intensified rumours, with social media users debating whether the duo was confirming a relationship or teasing an upcoming collaboration or promotional project.

Silence From Both Sides Leaves Fans Guessing

Neither Elvish Yadav nor Jiya Shankar has clarified the intent behind the viral post. Their silence has only encouraged more theories among fans, who are closely tracking their social media activity in anticipation of an official announcement.

Past Link-Ups and Public Denials

Jiya Shankar was earlier rumoured to be dating fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan. Both had strongly denied those claims and expressed displeasure over gossip surrounding their personal lives. This history has made fans cautious yet curious about the current speculation involving Elvish.

On the Work Front

Elvish Yadav, who made history as the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3. He had earlier also won Laughter Chefs Season 2 alongside Karan Kundrra. Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar continues to remain active in television and digital entertainment projects.

While it remains unclear whether the ring photo signals an engagement or is part of a promotional tease, one thing is certain Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar have successfully captured the internet’s attention with a single Instagram story.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 6:59 PM IST
Tags: Elvish Jiya engagementElvish YadavElvish Yadav Jiya Shankar EngagedElvish Yadav newsJiya ShankarJiya Shankar news

