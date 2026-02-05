LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said the actor has been receiving death threats and claimed strangers tried to attack him at his home.

GOVINDA (IMAGE: IMDb)
GOVINDA (IMAGE: IMDb)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 5, 2026 17:09:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Govinda’s manager has revealed shocking news, sharing that the actor has been getting death threats lately. He remembers one night when some strangers tried to attack Govinda right at his own home. 

The manager revealed that luckily, Govinda had his gun and his phone with him, so he managed to scare them off.

Was Govinda involved in a gun accident? 

“He gets these threatening calls all the time. Thank god he had a gun that night, he actually chased them away. If he hadn’t, who knows what would’ve happened? I got there at 4 in the morning. We filed an FIR too. We even have a video of what went down,” said Shashi Sinha, Govinda’s manager, in his chat with ANI.

You Might Be Interested In

Shashi didn’t get into details about which specific incident he meant, but he did say Govinda hurt himself while trying to defend himself.

He also mentioned that there’s video footage of the whole thing. “I have everything on video. If anyone needs to see it, I can show it. Something was seriously off that night, even if their plan failed. Those people showed up again later, and I was there too. We’ve got everything documented,” he added.

‘Unko koi maar dega, aisa koi vaham ho gaya hai kya?’

In answer to the query of a reporter, Unko koi maar dega, aisa koi vaham ho gaya hai kya? (Has there been some fear that someone will kill him?), Govinda, through his manager, forcefully refuted what he termed as overworked and ill-intentioned stories.

This nonsense they are humping all about in the market that Govinda has turned out to be this or that, nothing of the sort has happened, he said to ANI, further adding that no one knows him better than we do.

“I know Govinda. Life is uncertain; there are moments when issues get out of control, that is what happened in the life of every person. However, in this case, his case has already been exaggerated to an extent that he is being portrayed as a criminal like a criminal in the act of committing a crime and should be whipped or even murdered. Such are the types of things being said. The tortures and chastisements we have been fain to hear of, we know it all.” 

What happened in 2024? 

In October 2024, Govinda had been hospitalised on allegations of having shot himself in the foot during cleaning his gun. 

The police had stated that he had sustained injuries on his legs after his weapon accidentally discharged at his house in Mumbai city as he was heading to the airport.

Shashi, the manager of Govinda, at the time, stated that when Govinda was about to drive out of his house at 4.45 am to the airport to board a 6 am flight to Kolkata to take part in a show, the trigger of his licensed revolver slipped accidentally as he was storing it in the cupboard.

The firearm had malfunctioned and one of the bullets entered his leg. The police even said that nobody had made any complaint in this case.

Govinda later came out to confirm his health. He argued that the physicians at the Criticare Hospital were able to extract the bullet in the injury and he is recovering due to the prayers of thousands of his supporters.

He then joked that when one of his former co-stars, Shilpa Shetty came to visit him in the hospital, she made fun of his wife, Sunita Ahuja, claiming that she shot him due to a family dispute.

ALSO READ: After Arijit Singh Quits Playback Singing, Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Makes Shocking Claim On Singers’ “Exploitation”

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 5:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: govindahome-hero-pos-15latest celebrity newslatest viral news

RELATED News

Why PM Modi Skipped Yesterday’s Parliament Speech? Sources Claim Congress Planned An Attack On Him, Om Birla Alerted Him

Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Lands In Legal Trouble, Plea Alleges Brahmins’ Defamation

Mumbai Lift Horror: Hydrogen Balloon Explosion Injures Two, Scene Turns Deadly, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

What Is Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1? Pakistan Wraps Up Crackdown Against Separatists In Balochistan Leaving 216 Militants Killed

At $852 Billion Net Worth, Elon Musk Says ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’; Social Media Divided As A Netizen Says, ‘Send $1 Million So I Can Understand You’

LATEST NEWS

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd. Launches Three Power-Packed Books, Authored by Adv. Suresh Sharma and Adv. Varun Sharma

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Begins, Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Nanavati Group named Autocar Dealer of the Year 2026

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’
Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’
Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’
Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

QUICK LINKS