Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Govinda’s manager has revealed shocking news, sharing that the actor has been getting death threats lately. He remembers one night when some strangers tried to attack Govinda right at his own home.

The manager revealed that luckily, Govinda had his gun and his phone with him, so he managed to scare them off.

Was Govinda involved in a gun accident?

“He gets these threatening calls all the time. Thank god he had a gun that night, he actually chased them away. If he hadn’t, who knows what would’ve happened? I got there at 4 in the morning. We filed an FIR too. We even have a video of what went down,” said Shashi Sinha, Govinda’s manager, in his chat with ANI.

Shashi didn’t get into details about which specific incident he meant, but he did say Govinda hurt himself while trying to defend himself.

He also mentioned that there’s video footage of the whole thing. “I have everything on video. If anyone needs to see it, I can show it. Something was seriously off that night, even if their plan failed. Those people showed up again later, and I was there too. We’ve got everything documented,” he added.

‘Unko koi maar dega, aisa koi vaham ho gaya hai kya?’

In answer to the query of a reporter, Unko koi maar dega, aisa koi vaham ho gaya hai kya? (Has there been some fear that someone will kill him?), Govinda, through his manager, forcefully refuted what he termed as overworked and ill-intentioned stories.

This nonsense they are humping all about in the market that Govinda has turned out to be this or that, nothing of the sort has happened, he said to ANI, further adding that no one knows him better than we do.

“I know Govinda. Life is uncertain; there are moments when issues get out of control, that is what happened in the life of every person. However, in this case, his case has already been exaggerated to an extent that he is being portrayed as a criminal like a criminal in the act of committing a crime and should be whipped or even murdered. Such are the types of things being said. The tortures and chastisements we have been fain to hear of, we know it all.”

What happened in 2024?

In October 2024, Govinda had been hospitalised on allegations of having shot himself in the foot during cleaning his gun.

The police had stated that he had sustained injuries on his legs after his weapon accidentally discharged at his house in Mumbai city as he was heading to the airport.

Shashi, the manager of Govinda, at the time, stated that when Govinda was about to drive out of his house at 4.45 am to the airport to board a 6 am flight to Kolkata to take part in a show, the trigger of his licensed revolver slipped accidentally as he was storing it in the cupboard.

The firearm had malfunctioned and one of the bullets entered his leg. The police even said that nobody had made any complaint in this case.

Govinda later came out to confirm his health. He argued that the physicians at the Criticare Hospital were able to extract the bullet in the injury and he is recovering due to the prayers of thousands of his supporters.

He then joked that when one of his former co-stars, Shilpa Shetty came to visit him in the hospital, she made fun of his wife, Sunita Ahuja, claiming that she shot him due to a family dispute.

