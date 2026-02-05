LIVE TV
After Arijit Singh Quits Playback Singing, Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Makes Shocking Claim On Singers' "Exploitation"

Singer Arjit Singh’s move to step away from playback singing has once again brought to the fore enduring concerns about the treatment and pay of singers in the film industry. Amid this renewed scrutiny, singer Abhijeet Sawant has spoken openly about payment practices, royalties, and the entrenched exploitation of playback singers.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 5, 2026 12:21:19 IST

Singer Arijit Singh’s move to step away from playback singing has once again brought to the fore enduring concerns about the treatment and pay of singers in the film industry. As audiences and industry observers process the absence of one of Hindi cinema’s most defining voices, the spotlight has also turned to the vulnerabilities faced by artists with far less influence and recognition. 

Amid this renewed scrutiny, singer Abhijeet Sawant has spoken openly about payment practices, royalties, and the entrenched exploitation of playback singers. 

Abhijeet Sawant on Singers Fees and Lack of Royalties 

While appearing on Pentarise Studios’ YouTube channel, Abhijeet Sawant was questioned about how payments work in the film music industry. Initially cautious, he went on to explain why singers are typically offered a capped, one-time fee. 

According to him, “People don’t want the singers to become bigger than the film itself. That’s why they are paid a certain amount. Musicians still don’t receive royalties for film music. So Biddu, who worked on Lafzon Mein, also did a couple of songs in the West, and he gets so much royalty payment from those two songs that he can survive his whole life on that money. We don’t even get enough money to sustain our livelihood.” 

Abhijeet Sawant on Why Singers Fear Losing Opportunities 

Abhijeet Sawant further explained that the system continues largely because singers are afraid of missing out on work. He said many artists willingly accept unfair deals simply for the chance to have their voice featured in a film. 

He said, “They have created a system like that. Singers are themselves greedy for opportunities, and they know that ‘if this song gets released in my voice, with some big star lip-syncing, then I can use this song for my entire life.’ Singers themselves don’t want money, because they just want to sing the song or work with a certain producer. We accept whatever amount we get, because if we don’t do it, someone else will. We get exploited a lot,”

Singer Arijit Singh Announces Retirement 

Earlier, Arijit Singh stunned fans by announcing that he would no longer accept new playback singing projects. Sharing the update on Instagram, the singer thanked listeners for their unwavering support over the years and revealed that he has decided to step away from playback work, calling it the end of a memorable and fulfilling journey. 

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 12:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS