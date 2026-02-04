LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Guwahati Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Bed Box In Panjabari, Abused, Forced Into Domestic Work Since Age 7 | WATCH

Guwahati: A minor girl was rescued from illegal confinement at a house in Guwahati’s Panjabari area after police found her hidden inside the storage compartment of a bed box. The operation was carried out by the Dispur Police with support from child welfare officials following repeated complaints from neighbours. The accused reportedly hid the girl inside the box for about 25 minutes before officials arrived.

Guwahati Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Bed Box In Panjabari, Abused, Forced Into Domestic Work Since Age 7 | WATCH (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 4, 2026 11:04:00 IST

Guwahati: A minor girl was rescued from illegal confinement at a house in Guwahati’s Panjabari area after police found her hidden inside the storage compartment of a bed box. The operation was carried out by the Dispur Police with support from child welfare officials following repeated complaints from neighbours.

Residents had alleged that the child was being physically abused and confined at the residence of an engineer identified as Arina Laskar Khatoon.

Search Leads To Shocking Discovery

When the police team reached the house in Juripar, they reportedly faced resistance. Khatoon denied the allegations and claimed the child had already been sent back to her father.

Despite the denial, officials conducted a thorough search of the premises. Initial checks yielded no results, but suspicion grew when officers entered a bedroom and found the accused’s son lying on top of a large bed box. He allegedly refused to move, while Khatoon insisted there was no need to inspect the furniture.

Officials persisted, removed the mattress and opened the storage compartment, where they discovered the minor girl concealed inside. 

Video showed her hidden in the dark storage compartment by Amrin Akhtar Laskar, with her husband Baharul Haque Laskar also charged for child labor and cruelty. Also, the accused reportedly hid the girl inside the box for about 25 minutes before officials arrived.



Guwahati Child Found Traumatized, Probe Underway

Police said the child was found huddled in a cramped, airless space and appeared severely traumatized. She was immediately given water and reassured by the rescue team.

After regaining composure, the girl told officials that she had been working in the household since the age of 6. Now around ten years old, she reportedly said she had spent several years employed as domestic help and was subjected to physical torture, corroborating the complaints raised by neighbours.

Following the rescue, Dispur Police registered a case under Section 138 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The child has been shifted to a government-run facility for medical examination and psychological counselling.

Police said the interrogation of Arina Laskar Khatoon is ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged abuse and exploitation.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:04 AM IST
