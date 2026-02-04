LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Mumbai–Pune Expressway Hit By 7-Hours Traffic Jam After Gas Tanker Overturns Near Adoshi Tunnel, Thousands Stranded Overnight | Here's What We Know

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Hit By 7-Hours Traffic Jam After Gas Tanker Overturns Near Adoshi Tunnel, Thousands Stranded Overnight | Here’s What We Know

Pune: A massive traffic jam brought the Mumbai–Pune Expressway to a complete standstill for more than seven hours on Tuesday evening, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on one of Maharashtra’s busiest highways. The chaos started at around 4.45 pm after a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel on the Mumbai-bound carriageway.

Published: February 4, 2026 08:59:02 IST

Pune: A massive traffic jam brought the Mumbai–Pune Expressway to a complete standstill for more than seven hours on Tuesday evening, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on one of Maharashtra’s busiest highways.

The congestion began around 5 pm and continued well past midnight, with traffic in both directions halted for extended periods.

Gas Tanker Overturns Near Adoshi Tunnel

The chaos started at around 4.45 pm after a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel on the Mumbai-bound carriageway.

As a precautionary measure, authorities immediately stopped traffic moving from Pune towards Mumbai. Initially, vehicles heading towards Pune were allowed to pass, but worsening congestion forced officials to suspend traffic in both directions, resulting in a total blockade of the expressway.

Commuters Stranded, Frustration Peaks

As hours passed without any movement, frustration among commuters mounted. Several passengers stepped out of their vehicles, sitting or lying on the road to rest amid the prolonged wait.

Long queues of cars, buses, and heavy vehicles stretched for several kilometres. Elderly commuters and families struggled to find drinking water and access to restrooms, compounding the ordeal.

Manoj Jadhav, travelling from Mumbai to Pune in a Shivneri bus, voiced his anger over the delay. “The accident reportedly happened around 4 pm, but it is already 11 pm and we are still stuck. If there had been any VIP movement, the road would have been cleared immediately. Traffic should have resumed within two or three hours,” he said.

Jam Stretches Over 25 km

The driver of a Vasai–Pune ST bus stuck near Khopoli said traffic had been completely halted for over four hours. “We are at Khopoli, so the traffic jam towards Pune must be more than 25 km long,” he noted.

Another commuter, Bhagatsingh Shelke, who began his journey from Chembur earlier in the day, said he was unaware of the situation until he saw social media updates mid-journey. “It’s midnight and we are still stuck. I fear we may have to spend the entire night on the highway,” he said.

Cleanup To Take Till Early Morning: Officials

Emergency services, traffic police, and Highway Safety Patrol teams were deployed at the site, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) vehicles reached the area later at night.

HSP officials told media around midnight that the hazardous nature of the gas was slowing down operations. “The gas is heavy and highly inflammable. No vehicle movement can be risked near the spot. Clearing operations are expected to take until at least 4 am on Wednesday, and traffic will remain halted till then,” an official said.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 8:59 AM IST
