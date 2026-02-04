LIVE TV
Odisha Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl 'Bound And Gagged' Survives Night Alone In Forest After Kidnapping, Attempted Rape

A 14-year-old girl in Odisha’s Kandhamal district survived a night alone in a forest after being kidnapped and attacked by two men from her village. Police have arrested one accused, while the other is absconding.

14-Year-Old Resists Rape Attempt in Odisha (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 4, 2026 03:46:48 IST

In the Belghar area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, a 14-year-old girl showed incredible strength after a terrifying ordeal. On a Sunday, the young girl had gone out alone to a nearby canal. Reports say that while she was there, two men from her own village kidnapped her. They forced her away from the canal and deep into a nearby forest.

According to reports, once they were in the thick of the woods, the two men tried to rape her. The girl fought back with everything she had. Because she resisted, the attackers became violent. They beat her severely and tore her clothes. The attackers recorded a video of the assault on a phone and threatened to post it online if she told anyone. Before leaving her alone in the dark, they stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth so she couldn’t cry out for help.

A Night of Survival in the Wild

The girl was left abandoned in the dense forest. She had to survive the entire night by herself in the freezing cold of the dark night. There was a fear of the men returning or wild animals finding her. She stayed there until Monday morning. As soon as the sun came out, she managed to find her way out of the trees and walked back to her home.

When she arrived, she told her family exactly what happened. They didn’t waste any time and took her to a community health center for a medical check-up. They also went straight to the Belghar police station to report the crime, as per reports.

Police Investigation and Arrests

The police acted quickly. Subham Bhosale, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baliguda, confirmed the details of the attack. He said, “A minor girl was taken by two youths to the jungle, and they attempted to rape her. While they failed to do any, they left the minor in the forest. The girl spent the whole night in the dense forest,” according to reports.

So far, the police have arrested one of the local men involved in the kidnapping and assault. The second man has been identified, but he is currently on the run. Special teams are looking for him. A case has been officially registered, and the police are waiting for the final medical reports to take further legal action against the attackers. For now, the village is in shock, but the girl is safe with her family after surviving a night that no child should ever have to face.

Also Read: ‘Vomited Blood, Fell Unconscious’: Delhi Businessman Dies After 3 Delivery Agents Beat Him With a Helmet in Connaught Place; Shocking Details of Cruelty Emerge

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 3:46 AM IST
QUICK LINKS