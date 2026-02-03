LIVE TV
‘Vomited Blood, Fell Unconscious’: Delhi Businessman Dies After 3 Delivery Agents Beat Him With A Helmet In Connaught Place; Shocking Details Of Cruelty Emerge

Delhi businessman dies after 15 days in hospital; was beaten with a helmet by delivery agents in Connaught Place, vomited blood, fell unconscious.

Shivam was the only child of his parents and the primary support of the family. (Photo: Canva, AI)
Shivam was the only child of his parents and the primary support of the family. (Photo: Canva, AI)

Published: February 3, 2026 22:01:36 IST

A late-night argument in the heart of Delhi turned fatal for 36-year-old Shivam Gupta, who died after battling for his life for more than 15 days following a brutal assault in Connaught Place. Gupta was allegedly beaten on the head with a helmet by three food delivery partners near Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in the early hours of January 3. He succumbed to his injuries on January 19, leaving his family devastated and demanding justice.

Altercation Near Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Turns Violent

According to police, Shivam, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, had gone to Connaught Place with a friend on the night of January 2 to attend a party. An altercation reportedly broke out near E-Block, close to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, between him and a group of food delivery partners.

During the argument, three men allegedly attacked him and repeatedly struck his head with a helmet, turning the everyday safety gear into a deadly weapon.

Found Unconscious, Vomiting Blood on the Road

Around 1:30 am on January 3, police received a PCR call about a man lying unconscious and bleeding on the pavement. Officers rushed to the spot and found Shivam in a critical condition. He was immediately taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

Doctors discovered multiple hematomas pools of clotted blood in his head. Due to the severity of his injuries, Shivam was declared unfit to give a statement.

His father, Anil Kant Gupta, recalled the horrifying moment they saw him in hospital. “When we reached, his condition was alarming. He was vomiting blood and not responding,” he said.

Shifted Hospitals, Underwent Surgery as Condition Worsened

As his condition deteriorated, doctors advised that Shivam be shifted for specialised treatment. He was moved to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on January 4 and underwent a critical surgery on January 5.

“The doctors told us the injuries were life-threatening and the next 36 to 72 hours were crucial. For some time, he responded when doctors called out his name. We had hope,” his father said.

However, despite the surgery and brief signs of improvement, Shivam passed away on January 19.

Only Son, Sole Support of the Family

Shivam was the only child of his parents and the primary support of the family. His father, who runs two shops in Paharganj, said the loss has left them shattered.

“He left home saying he was going to a party. He never came back. A helmet was used as a weapon and it took his life. We want strict punishment for those responsible,” he said.

Police Probe, Two Accused Apprehended

Police teams inspected the crime spot near the parking area in Connaught Place. Blood-stained samples were collected for forensic examination, and CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being analysed.

An FIR has been registered under Section 110 (culpable homicide) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials said additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

So far, two men have been apprehended, and further investigation is underway to identify the roles of others involved in the assault.

Family Seeks Justice

A family member said, “He went to attend a party but never returned. We want justice so that no other family has to suffer this pain.”

The case has once again raised concerns over rising instances of street violence in busy public spaces of the national capital.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 10:01 PM IST
