Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

A heartbreaking video showing a man breaking down in tears as he steps out of prison has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and grief online. The clip, widely linked to Vishnu Tiwari, highlights the devastating human cost of a false rape case that kept him behind bars for two decades.

Vishnu, a resident of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in September 2000 over allegations of rape and charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Convicted by a trial court in 2003 and sentenced to life imprisonment in Agra Central Jail, he spent 20 years without ever being granted bail or parole.

His brother spent 20 yrs in jail over a false rape case. Parents & elder brother died; he couldn't attend funerals or marry due to stigma. Jailed at 23, freed at 43. Advocate Shweta Singh Rana proved it false.









During these years, Vishnu’s life outside the prison walls crumbled. He lost both his parents and two brothers, his family faced social ostracism, and the five acres of land they owned were sold. Reports indicate that he was not even allowed to attend the last rites of his loved ones. “I am happy, but I don’t know what to do now. My house is in ruins… My family members are dead,” Vishnu said after his release in 2021.

The viral video has triggered widespread reactions on social media. Users expressed anger over the miscarriage of justice, with one commenting, “No money, no power, no justice. Will the police and system that went after the innocent man who lost 20 years and his entire life be held accountable?”

Another remarked, “I hope the government compensates him heavily and jails the woman who wrongfully accused him. She took 20 years of his life, so 20 years of hers should be spent in prison.”

Vishnu’s case remained pending before the Allahabad High Court for nearly 16 years because the appeal was marked defective due to filing errors.

The High Court noted that even after completing 14 years in prison, the State government did not take steps to consider commuting his life sentence. His lawyer, Shweta Singh Rana, played a crucial role in finally securing his acquittal in 2021.

