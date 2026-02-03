LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump icc aleema khan Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Agra man spends 20 years in jail for false rape case, misses family funerals; viral video sparks outrage: ‘No money, no power, no justice’.

Agra man jailed 20 yrs for fake rape case. (Photo: X)
Agra man jailed 20 yrs for fake rape case. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 3, 2026 21:09:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

A heartbreaking video showing a man breaking down in tears as he steps out of prison has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and grief online. The clip, widely linked to Vishnu Tiwari, highlights the devastating human cost of a false rape case that kept him behind bars for two decades.

Vishnu, a resident of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in September 2000 over allegations of rape and charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Convicted by a trial court in 2003 and sentenced to life imprisonment in Agra Central Jail, he spent 20 years without ever being granted bail or parole.

Watch here:

You Might Be Interested In



During these years, Vishnu’s life outside the prison walls crumbled. He lost both his parents and two brothers, his family faced social ostracism, and the five acres of land they owned were sold. Reports indicate that he was not even allowed to attend the last rites of his loved ones. “I am happy, but I don’t know what to do now. My house is in ruins… My family members are dead,” Vishnu said after his release in 2021.

The viral video has triggered widespread reactions on social media. Users expressed anger over the miscarriage of justice, with one commenting, “No money, no power, no justice. Will the police and system that went after the innocent man who lost 20 years and his entire life be held accountable?”

Another remarked, “I hope the government compensates him heavily and jails the woman who wrongfully accused him. She took 20 years of his life, so 20 years of hers should be spent in prison.”

Vishnu’s case remained pending before the Allahabad High Court for nearly 16 years because the appeal was marked defective due to filing errors.

The High Court noted that even after completing 14 years in prison, the State government did not take steps to consider commuting his life sentence. His lawyer, Shweta Singh Rana, played a crucial role in finally securing his acquittal in 2021.

ALSO READ: Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 9:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Agra man jailedfake rape casefake rape case Indiahome-hero-pos-15viral video

RELATED News

Do Students Fake Jainism To Skip Stanford’s Mandatory Meal Plan Costing Rs 7 Lakh? Student’s Essay Sparks Debate: ‘Let’s Stop Pretending That…’

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

Alina Amir Shocking Viral MMS Video: What The Pakistani Social Media Influencer Said About ‘5-Minute Clip’ And How To Recognise Fake Links

Ikka Teaser: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Reunite 28 Years After Border But For A Face Off In Netflix’s Gripping Courtroom Drama

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026: India Match Boycott Could Cost PCB USD 35 Million, ICC Warns of Legal Fallout

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, 4 Indian Players To Watch Out For In Semifinal Against Afghanistan

‘This Is A Great Deal For All Of Us’: Piyush Goyal Hails India-US Trade Deal As Biggest Opportunity For Indians

Merino Showcases an Integrated Laminate and Board Solution at Matecia 2026 East Edition

HSBTE Diploma Result Declared for May June Exams at hsbte.org.in, How To Download Result and Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

Exteremist Vandalism? Mahatma Gandhi 420 KG Bronze Statue Cut Into Pieces, Stolen In Melbourne As India Raises Strong Objection- WATCH

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’
Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’
Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’
Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

QUICK LINKS