Homework Turns Deadly: Faridabad Father Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter With Rolling Pin Over Counting Mistake, Community In Shock

Faridabad: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl died after allegedly being assaulted by her father for failing to write numbers from 1 to 50 at their home in Faridabad. The accused, Krishna Jaiswal (31), was arrested following a complaint filed by his wife.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the family’s rented accommodation in Jhadsentli area, where they had recently shifted from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

Attempt To Pass Off Death As An Accident

According to police, Jaiswal repeatedly assaulted the child and later took her to a hospital, claiming she had fallen down the stairs while playing. Doctors declared the child dead on arrival.

The accused initially narrated the same version to his wife, Ranjita, who rushed to the hospital from her workplace. However, suspicion arose after their seven-year-old son, who was present at home during the incident, told his mother that his sister had been beaten. Injury marks on the child’s body further prompted Ranjita to alert the police.

A police officer said the child had suffered serious head injuries, which proved fatal.

Father On Police Remand, Probe Under Way

A murder case has been registered against Jaiswal under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 58 police station. He has been taken on one-day police remand to establish the sequence of events and verify statements from family members and neighbours.

Police said both parents work for a private firm in different shifts, the mother during the day and the father at night. Jaiswal stayed home during daytime to look after the children. The girl was not enrolled in any school and was being taught at home by her father.

The couple has two other children, both of whom were present at the house when the incident took place.

“The child’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the cause of death is being corroborated with medical findings. Further investigation is under way,” Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal said.

