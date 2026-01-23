Digital Arrest Horror: Scammers Pose As NIA In Fake Delhi Bomb Blast Probe, Rob Mumbai Official Of Rs 16.5 Lakh Over 26 Days

In Mumbai, a 75‑year‑old retired civic official lost about Rs 16.5 lakh in a scam called a “digital arrest” fraud. This happened over roughly 26 days. In the digital arrest scam, the fraudsters often claim to be officials from the government and that is exactly what happened in this case.

As per reports, the fraud started in December 2025 when the retired man received a call from someone who claimed to be from the Delhi Anti‑Terrorism Department. The caller told him, “your name has surfaced in a Delhi bomb blast case and your bank account is under investigation.” They said his money was tied to money‑laundering linked to terrorism.

Next, they asked him to download a secure chat app (like Signal) and then video‑called him. One fraudster posed as an NIA officer named Sadanand Date and spoke in a serious, official way. He told the victim not to tell anyone because it was a “top‑secret” matter tied to national security.

How did the scamsters take money during the digital arrest?

According to reports, they kept up the pressure and said his investments and savings had to be temporarily moved for “verification” so they could prove his money was clean. They repeatedly assured him, “the money will be returned after verification.” The victim, scared of arrest and convinced by the fake official claims, transferred Rs 16.5 lakh to accounts the scammers gave him. Soon after the transfers, the fraudsters blocked his number and disappeared.

When he realised something was wrong, he approached the West Region Cyber Police on January 19, who registered a complaint and have started investigating.

This type of scam is becoming more common and more complex in India. It usually involves fake calls, fake FIRs, forged arrest warrants, long video calls, threats of jail, and “verification” transfers. There is no real legally recognized “digital arrest,” but fraudsters use fear and urgency to trick victims into sending money.

Similar digital arrest scams across India have frequented in recent times

A 70‑year‑old IIT alumnus in Kolkata lost Rs 3.3 crore after scammers impersonated Crime Branch and CBI officials, kept him under fake “house surveillance” for 20 days, and forced him to liquidate assets for “verification.”

In Kadapa, police arrested nine people after a 70‑year‑old advocate was extorted of Rs 72.68 lakh through psychological intimidation and fake Supreme Court documents. Also, in Delhi, a case uncovered that Rs 7 crore was transferred through nearly 3,000 mule accounts in a scam targeting a 70‑year‑old woman who was told her SIM and funds were linked to crime.