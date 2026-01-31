LIVE TV
Joke Turns Tragic: 23-Year-Old Lucknow Model Hangs From Ceiling, Commits Suicide After Husband Mokingly Calls Her 'Monkey'

A 23-year-old Lucknow model died by suicide after a joke by her husband reportedly hurt her deeply, raising concerns over mental health and emotional sensitivity.

Lucknow model (Photo: X)
Lucknow model (Photo: X)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 31, 2026 12:34:22 IST

In a distressing incident in Lucknow, 23-year-old aspiring model Tannu Singh allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, January 28, after her husband, Rahul Srivastava, reportedly made a casual remark calling her a “monkey.”

According to her sister Anjali, the comment was made during a light-hearted family conversation but deeply hurt Tannu, who was highly conscious about her appearance. The incident occurred in the Indiranagar area and has raised concerns about mental health, emotional vulnerability, and the often unseen impact of words.

Tannu’s isolation after the remark

Family members said that after hearing the comment, Tannu abruptly left the room and locked herself inside. Assuming it to be a temporary emotional reaction, no one intervened at the time. However, after nearly an hour, when she failed to respond to repeated calls for dinner, family members grew suspicious.

Upon opening the door, they found her unconscious, hanging from the ceiling of her home. She was rushed to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Who was Tannu Singh?

Tannu was a resident of Takrohi and had married Rahul about four years ago in a love marriage. The couple had been living together in Indiranagar. Rahul works as an auto-rickshaw driver, while Tannu was pursuing a career in modelling.

Family members said she was deeply passionate about her profession and emotionally sensitive, particularly about her physical appearance and identity as a model. They added that even minor remarks could have a strong emotional impact on her, which may have led to the extreme step.

Tannu’s death has once again highlighted the importance of emotional sensitivity, especially within families, as experts stress that casually spoken words can deeply affect individuals already under emotional pressure.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 12:34 PM IST
emotional sensitivity, joke, Lucknow model suicide, Tannu Singh

Joke Turns Tragic: 23-Year-Old Lucknow Model Hangs From Ceiling, Commits Suicide After Husband Mokingly Calls Her ‘Monkey’

QUICK LINKS