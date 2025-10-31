LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Karnataka Government Will Face Farmers' Agitation If It Fails To Provide Suitable Compensation For Crop Loss, Warns MP Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Government Will Face Farmers’ Agitation If It Fails To Provide Suitable Compensation For Crop Loss, Warns MP Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai has warned that if the Karnataka State Government doesn’t release compensation for rain-hit crop losses, procure maize and soybean at support price, and fix sugarcane rates at ₹3,500/tonne, it will face a massive farmers’ protest.

Bommai warns: Act now or face a massive farmers’ protest. (Photo: X/ANI)
Bommai warns: Act now or face a massive farmers’ protest. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 31, 2025 23:05:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka Government Will Face Farmers’ Agitation If It Fails To Provide Suitable Compensation For Crop Loss, Warns MP Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has warned that if the State Government fails to provide proper compensation and support price to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to continuous rains, it will have to face a large-scale farmers’ movement.

In a post on X, he stated that continuous rains have caused severe crop loss across the State. Even though two months have passed since the damage occurred, the government has not come forward to offer any compensation. The crop loss survey has not been carried out properly, leaving farmers distressed and helpless, waiting anxiously for government relief like the proverbial Jhathaka bird waiting for rain.

He further criticised that even last year, no proper compensation was given. The Centre provided its share of relief, but the State Government washed its hands of the issue. This year, though the compensation amount was announced, funds have not been released yet. He accused the State Government of showing negligence towards the plight of farmers and demanded that adequate relief be provided to all affected cultivators.

He pointed out that the prices of maize, soybean, and green gram have fallen drastically. The government should take steps to procure maize and soybean at the declared support price. The price of maize, which was earlier ₹2,500 per quintal, has now dropped to ₹1,500. He urged the government to immediately release the support price subsidy.

Fair Price for Sugarcane

Bommai also mentioned that sugarcane growers in Bagalkote, Belagavi, and Vijayapura districts are staging protests demanding a fair price from sugar factories. However, the factory owners are not responding. He insisted that the State Government should intervene and fix the price at ₹3,500 per tonne as demanded by the farmers and direct factories to announce and begin the crushing process.

He warned that if these three crucial measures are not implemented, farmers will be pushed into deeper distress. “If the government, which claims to be pro-farmer, fails to act, it will have to face a massive farmers’ protest,” he cautioned.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:04 PM IST
Karnataka Government Will Face Farmers’ Agitation If It Fails To Provide Suitable Compensation For Crop Loss, Warns MP Basavaraj Bommai

QUICK LINKS