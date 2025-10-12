KTR Launches Scathing Attack On Congress: ‘Jubilee Hills Will Decide Telangana’s Future’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a fierce tirade against the Congress government, declaring that the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election will serve as a referendum on the ruling party’s “arrogance, corruption, and betrayal.”

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan during a meeting where senior BJP leader from Shaikpet division Cherka Mahesh joined the BRS, KTR said the people of Jubilee Hills face a clear choice between the “car that builds” and the “bulldozer that destroys.”

“Voters must decide whether they want the car that represents progress and development or the bulldozer that demolishes poor people’s homes,” he asserted.

KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of turning the state administration into a hub of greed and deceit, claiming that the Congress government has failed to deliver even a single promise in its two years in power. “They have neither built one house nor laid one brick, yet they have borrowed ₹2.3 lakh crore and are now using that money to buy votes in Jubilee Hills,” KTR alleged.

He claimed that Congress is offering ₹10,000 per vote using funds “looted through corruption” and warned that people are furious over the unfulfilled promises of pensions, housing, and fee reimbursement. “If Congress loses Jubilee Hills, it will finally learn a lesson. Only then will the promised pensions of ₹4,000 and welfare schemes reach the people,” KTR said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, KTR described it as a “party with no relevance in Telangana,” adding that voting for either Congress or BJP was like “throwing your vote into a drain.”

On the issue of BC reservations, KTR accused the Chief Minister of deceiving the public. “Revanth Reddy knew that reservation laws must be passed in Parliament, not in the Assembly. Yet, he enacted a drama to mislead people,” he said.

He also alleged that Revanth Reddy deceived former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin with false MLC promises and betrayed the Muslim community on the issue of burial grounds.

Concluding his speech, KTR urged voters to make Jubilee Hills the starting point of Hyderabad’s political revival. “This by-election is not just about one seat it’s about Telangana’s direction. Choose wisely the car that builds, or the bulldozer that destroys,” he appealed.