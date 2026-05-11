Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Maharashtra is really hot now. The summer heat is very strong in places. Some cities like Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur are extremely hot. The temperature is going over 40°C and more in these places. In places like Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai the air is full of moisture from the sea so it feels very humid. Some other places may have clouds in the sky and thunderstorms in the evening. the temperature is constantly changing . The weather experts say that the hot wind from the northwest and the strong sun are making the days very hot, in Maharashtra. They are telling people to stay from the direct sunlight when it is the hottest and to drink a lot of water. Maharashtra is experiencing a lot of heat and Maharashtra residents need to be careful.

Mumbai Weather Today

Minimum: 30°C

Maximum: 35°C

Sunrise: 06:05 AM

Sunset: 07:04 PM

Navi Mumbai Weather Today

Minimum: 34°C

Maximum: 25°C

Pune Weather Today

maximum 38 °C

minimum 24°C

Sunny with partly cloudy evening

Nashik Weather Today

maximum 37 °C

minimum 23°C

Dry and warm

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Weather Today

maximum 40 °C

minimum 26°C

Heatwave-like conditions

Nagpur Weather Today

maximum 39°C

minimum 21° C

Very hot, slight chance of rain

Akola Weather Today

maximum 41 °C

minimum 27 ° C

Extremely hot and dry

Wardha Weather Today

maximum 40°C

minimum 24° C

Dry heat throughout the day

Amravati Weather Today

maximum 40°C

minimum 25 ° C

Hot with scattered clouds

chandrapur Weather Today

maximum 41 °C

minimum 26 ° C

Hot with scattered clouds

Kolhapur Weather Today

maximum 34 °C

minimum 24 ° C

Chance of evening thunderstorm

Solapur Weather Today

maximum 39 °C

minimum 24 ° C

Sunny and dry

Jalgaon Weather Today

maximum 42 °C

minimum 28° C

Severe heat conditions

Satara Weather Today

maximum 35°C

minimum 23° C

Warm with cloudy evening.

Sangli Weather Today

maximum 37°C

minimum 23° C

Hot with gusty winds

Latur Weather Today

maximum 39°C

minimum 25° C

Dry and hot weather

Dhule Weather Today

maximum 41 °C

minimum 24° C

Extremely hot daytime weather

Nanded Weather Today

maximum 40°C

minimum 26° C

Heatwave conditions likely

Ahmednagar Weather Today

maximum 39°C

minimum 28° C

Dry and sunny

Why Is The Heat Building Up So Fast Across India?

Meteorologists say multiple factors are contributing to the rapid rise in temperatures:

Dry north westerly winds are intensifying heat across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Cloud-free skies are increasing direct solar heating.

Delayed pre-monsoon rainfall has reduced cooling activity.

Urban heat island effects are worsening temperatures in metro cities.

Global climate shifts continue pushing seasonal temperatures above normal averages.

Where are the Heat Wave Alerts?

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Haryana

Interior regions of Telangana

Parts of Madhya Pradesh

West Rajasthan

East Rajasthan

City Min Temp Max Temp Weather Condition Mumbai 30°C 35°C Humid and warm Navi Mumbai 25°C 34°C Hot and humid Pune 24°C 38°C Sunny, partly cloudy evening Nashik 23°C 37°C Dry and warm Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 26°C 40°C Heatwave-like conditions Nagpur 21°C 39°C Very hot, slight rain chance Akola 27°C 41°C Extremely hot and dry Wardha 24°C 40°C Dry heat all day Amravati 25°C 40°C Hot with scattered clouds Chandrapur 26°C 41°C Hot with scattered clouds Kolhapur 24°C 34°C Evening thunderstorm possible Solapur 24°C 39°C Sunny and dry Jalgaon 28°C 42°C Severe heat conditions Satara 23°C 35°C Warm, cloudy evening Sangli 23°C 37°C Hot with gusty winds Latur 25°C 39°C Dry and hot Dhule 24°C 41°C Extremely hot daytime weather Nanded 26°C 40°C Heatwave conditions likely Ahmednagar 28°C 39°C Dry and sunny

Maharashtra Next 7 Days Weather Forecast Major Cities:

City Tue (May 12) Wed (May 13) Thu (May 14) Fri (May 15) Sat (May 16) Sun (May 17) Mon (May 18) Mumbai 34°C / 30°C 34°C / 29°C 34°C / 30°C 35°C / 29°C 35°C / 29°C 37°C / 28°C 37°C / 27°C Navi Mumbai 35°C / 29°C 35°C / 29°C 35°C / 30°C 36°C / 30°C 36°C / 29°C 37°C / 29°C 37°C / 28°C Pune 38°C / 24°C 37°C / 24°C 38°C / 25°C 39°C / 25°C 38°C / 24°C 37°C / 24°C 36°C / 23°C Nashik 37°C / 23°C 38°C / 23°C 39°C / 24°C 39°C / 24°C 38°C / 23°C 37°C / 22°C 36°C / 22°C Nagpur 40°C / 25°C 41°C / 26°C 42°C / 27°C 42°C / 27°C 41°C / 26°C 40°C / 25°C 39°C / 24°C Akola 41°C / 27°C 42°C / 28°C 43°C / 28°C 43°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C 41°C / 27°C 40°C / 26°C Chandrapur 41°C / 26°C 42°C / 27°C 43°C / 28°C 43°C / 28°C 42°C / 27°C 41°C / 26°C 40°C / 25°C Jalgaon 42°C / 28°C 43°C / 29°C 44°C / 29°C 44°C / 30°C 43°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C 41°C / 27°C Kolhapur 34°C / 24°C 35°C / 24°C 35°C / 25°C 36°C / 25°C 35°C / 24°C 34°C / 24°C 34°C / 23°C

Maharashtra Sunrise and Sunset Timings Today City Sunrise Sunset Mumbai 06:05 AM 07:04 PM Navi Mumbai 06:04 AM 07:03 PM Pune 06:01 AM 06:58 PM Nashik 05:58 AM 06:55 PM Nagpur 05:35 AM 06:31 PM Akola 05:42 AM 06:37 PM Chandrapur 05:37 AM 06:32 PM Jalgaon 05:52 AM 06:48 PM Kolhapur 06:03 AM 07:00 PM Solapur 05:56 AM 06:53 PM Satara 06:00 AM 06:57 PM Latur 05:50 AM 06:46 PM Places With Rain Chances in Maharashtra Today Kolhapur — Evening thunderstorm possible

— Evening thunderstorm possible Pune — Partly cloudy with slight rain chances

— Partly cloudy with slight rain chances Nagpur — Isolated light rain possible

— Isolated light rain possible Amravati — Scattered clouds with brief showers

— Scattered clouds with brief showers Satara — Cloudy evening, slight drizzle possible