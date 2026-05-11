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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): India is currently experiencing dramatic weather changes with intense heatwaves affecting western and central regions while northern hill states prepare for rainfall, hailstorms and isolated snowfall in higher elevations. According to the India Meteorological Department, unstable atmospheric conditions caused by western disturbances and dry north westerly winds are leading to sudden shifts in weather patterns across the country.

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 12:41 IST

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Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Maharashtra is really hot now. The summer heat is very strong in places. Some cities like Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur are extremely hot. The temperature is going over 40°C  and more in these places. In places like Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai the air is full of moisture from the sea so it feels very humid. Some other places may have clouds in the sky and thunderstorms in the evening. the temperature is constantly changing . The weather experts say that the hot wind from the northwest and the strong sun are making the days very hot, in Maharashtra. They are telling people to stay from the direct sunlight when it is the hottest and to drink a lot of water. Maharashtra is experiencing a lot of heat and Maharashtra residents need to be careful.

Mumbai Weather Today

  • Minimum: 30°C 
  • Maximum: 35°C
  • Sunrise: 06:05 AM
  • Sunset: 07:04 PM

Navi Mumbai Weather Today

  • Minimum: 34°C 
  • Maximum: 25°C

Pune Weather Today

  • maximum 38 °C
  • minimum 24°C
  • Sunny with partly cloudy evening

Nashik Weather Today

  • maximum 37 °C
  • minimum 23°C
  • Dry and warm

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad)  Weather Today

  • maximum 40 °C
  • minimum 26°C
  • Heatwave-like conditions

Nagpur Weather Today

  •   maximum  39°C 
  •   minimum 21° C
  • Very hot, slight chance of rain

Akola Weather Today

  •   maximum 41 °C 
  •   minimum  27 ° C
  •   Extremely hot and dry

Wardha Weather Today

  •   maximum  40°C 
  •   minimum 24° C
  •   Dry heat throughout the day

Amravati Weather Today 

  •   maximum  40°C 
  •   minimum   25 ° C
  •   Hot with scattered clouds

 chandrapur Weather Today

  •   maximum 41 °C 
  •   minimum 26 ° C
  •   Hot with scattered clouds

  Kolhapur  Weather Today

  •   maximum 34 °C 
  •   minimum 24 ° C
  •   Chance of evening thunderstorm

 Solapur Weather Today

  •   maximum 39 °C 
  •   minimum  24 ° C
  •   Sunny and dry

Jalgaon Weather Today

  •   maximum 42 °C 
  •   minimum 28° C
  •   Severe heat conditions

Satara Weather Today

  •   maximum  35°C 
  •   minimum 23° C
  •    Warm with cloudy evening.

Sangli Weather Today

  •   maximum  37°C 
  •   minimum 23° C
  •    Hot with gusty winds

 Latur Weather Today

  •   maximum  39°C 
  •   minimum 25° C
  •    Dry and hot weather

 Dhule Weather Today      

  •   maximum 41 °C 
  •   minimum 24° C
  •    Extremely hot daytime weather

Nanded   Weather Today

  •   maximum  40°C 
  •   minimum 26° C
  •   Heatwave conditions likely

Ahmednagar Weather Today

  •   maximum  39°C 
  •   minimum 28° C
  •    Dry and sunny

Why Is The Heat Building Up So Fast Across India?

Meteorologists say multiple factors are contributing to the rapid rise in temperatures:

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  • Dry north westerly winds are intensifying heat across Rajasthan and Gujarat.
  • Cloud-free skies are increasing direct solar heating.
  • Delayed pre-monsoon rainfall has reduced cooling activity.
  • Urban heat island effects are worsening temperatures in metro cities.
  • Global climate shifts continue pushing seasonal temperatures above normal averages.

Where are the Heat Wave Alerts?

  • Gujarat 
  •  Maharashtra
  • Haryana
  • Interior regions of Telangana
  • Parts of Madhya Pradesh
  • West Rajasthan
  • East Rajasthan
City Min Temp Max Temp Weather Condition
Mumbai 30°C 35°C Humid and warm
Navi Mumbai 25°C 34°C Hot and humid
Pune 24°C 38°C Sunny, partly cloudy evening
Nashik 23°C 37°C Dry and warm
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 26°C 40°C Heatwave-like conditions
Nagpur 21°C 39°C Very hot, slight rain chance
Akola 27°C 41°C Extremely hot and dry
Wardha 24°C 40°C Dry heat all day
Amravati 25°C 40°C Hot with scattered clouds
Chandrapur 26°C 41°C Hot with scattered clouds
Kolhapur 24°C 34°C Evening thunderstorm possible
Solapur 24°C 39°C Sunny and dry
Jalgaon 28°C 42°C Severe heat conditions
Satara 23°C 35°C Warm, cloudy evening
Sangli 23°C 37°C Hot with gusty winds
Latur 25°C 39°C Dry and hot
Dhule 24°C 41°C Extremely hot daytime weather
Nanded 26°C 40°C Heatwave conditions likely
Ahmednagar 28°C 39°C Dry and sunny

Maharashtra Next 7 Days Weather Forecast Major Cities:

City Tue (May 12) Wed (May 13) Thu (May 14) Fri (May 15) Sat (May 16) Sun (May 17) Mon (May 18)
Mumbai 34°C / 30°C 34°C / 29°C 34°C / 30°C 35°C / 29°C 35°C / 29°C 37°C / 28°C 37°C / 27°C
Navi Mumbai 35°C / 29°C 35°C / 29°C 35°C / 30°C 36°C / 30°C 36°C / 29°C 37°C / 29°C 37°C / 28°C
Pune 38°C / 24°C 37°C / 24°C 38°C / 25°C 39°C / 25°C 38°C / 24°C 37°C / 24°C 36°C / 23°C
Nashik 37°C / 23°C 38°C / 23°C 39°C / 24°C 39°C / 24°C 38°C / 23°C 37°C / 22°C 36°C / 22°C
Nagpur 40°C / 25°C 41°C / 26°C 42°C / 27°C 42°C / 27°C 41°C / 26°C 40°C / 25°C 39°C / 24°C
Akola 41°C / 27°C 42°C / 28°C 43°C / 28°C 43°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C 41°C / 27°C 40°C / 26°C
Chandrapur 41°C / 26°C 42°C / 27°C 43°C / 28°C 43°C / 28°C 42°C / 27°C 41°C / 26°C 40°C / 25°C
Jalgaon 42°C / 28°C 43°C / 29°C 44°C / 29°C 44°C / 30°C 43°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C 41°C / 27°C
Kolhapur 34°C / 24°C 35°C / 24°C 35°C / 25°C 36°C / 25°C 35°C / 24°C 34°C / 24°C 34°C / 23°C

Maharashtra Sunrise and Sunset Timings Today

City Sunrise Sunset
Mumbai 06:05 AM 07:04 PM
Navi Mumbai 06:04 AM 07:03 PM
Pune 06:01 AM 06:58 PM
Nashik 05:58 AM 06:55 PM
Nagpur 05:35 AM 06:31 PM
Akola 05:42 AM 06:37 PM
Chandrapur 05:37 AM 06:32 PM
Jalgaon 05:52 AM 06:48 PM
Kolhapur 06:03 AM 07:00 PM
Solapur 05:56 AM 06:53 PM
Satara 06:00 AM 06:57 PM
Latur 05:50 AM 06:46 PM

Places With Rain Chances in Maharashtra Today

  • Kolhapur — Evening thunderstorm possible
  • Pune — Partly cloudy with slight rain chances
  • Nagpur — Isolated light rain possible
  • Amravati — Scattered clouds with brief showers
  • Satara — Cloudy evening, slight drizzle possible
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Tags: IMD Maharashtra forecastMaharashtra heatwaveMaharashtra summer heatMaharashtra temperature updateMaharashtra weather newsMaharashtra weather todayMumbai WeatherNagpur temperature

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Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

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Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave
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Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave
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