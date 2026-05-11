Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Maharashtra is really hot now. The summer heat is very strong in places. Some cities like Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur are extremely hot. The temperature is going over 40°C and more in these places. In places like Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai the air is full of moisture from the sea so it feels very humid. Some other places may have clouds in the sky and thunderstorms in the evening. the temperature is constantly changing . The weather experts say that the hot wind from the northwest and the strong sun are making the days very hot, in Maharashtra. They are telling people to stay from the direct sunlight when it is the hottest and to drink a lot of water. Maharashtra is experiencing a lot of heat and Maharashtra residents need to be careful.
Mumbai Weather Today
- Minimum: 30°C
- Maximum: 35°C
- Sunrise: 06:05 AM
- Sunset: 07:04 PM
Navi Mumbai Weather Today
- Minimum: 34°C
- Maximum: 25°C
Pune Weather Today
- maximum 38 °C
- minimum 24°C
- Sunny with partly cloudy evening
Nashik Weather Today
- maximum 37 °C
- minimum 23°C
- Dry and warm
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Weather Today
- maximum 40 °C
- minimum 26°C
- Heatwave-like conditions
Nagpur Weather Today
- maximum 39°C
- minimum 21° C
- Very hot, slight chance of rain
Akola Weather Today
- maximum 41 °C
- minimum 27 ° C
- Extremely hot and dry
Wardha Weather Today
- maximum 40°C
- minimum 24° C
- Dry heat throughout the day
Amravati Weather Today
- maximum 40°C
- minimum 25 ° C
- Hot with scattered clouds
chandrapur Weather Today
- maximum 41 °C
- minimum 26 ° C
- Hot with scattered clouds
Kolhapur Weather Today
- maximum 34 °C
- minimum 24 ° C
- Chance of evening thunderstorm
Solapur Weather Today
- maximum 39 °C
- minimum 24 ° C
- Sunny and dry
Jalgaon Weather Today
- maximum 42 °C
- minimum 28° C
- Severe heat conditions
Satara Weather Today
- maximum 35°C
- minimum 23° C
- Warm with cloudy evening.
Sangli Weather Today
- maximum 37°C
- minimum 23° C
- Hot with gusty winds
Latur Weather Today
- maximum 39°C
- minimum 25° C
- Dry and hot weather
Dhule Weather Today
- maximum 41 °C
- minimum 24° C
- Extremely hot daytime weather
Nanded Weather Today
- maximum 40°C
- minimum 26° C
- Heatwave conditions likely
Ahmednagar Weather Today
- maximum 39°C
- minimum 28° C
- Dry and sunny
Why Is The Heat Building Up So Fast Across India?
Meteorologists say multiple factors are contributing to the rapid rise in temperatures:
- Dry north westerly winds are intensifying heat across Rajasthan and Gujarat.
- Cloud-free skies are increasing direct solar heating.
- Delayed pre-monsoon rainfall has reduced cooling activity.
- Urban heat island effects are worsening temperatures in metro cities.
- Global climate shifts continue pushing seasonal temperatures above normal averages.
Where are the Heat Wave Alerts?
- Gujarat
- Maharashtra
- Haryana
- Interior regions of Telangana
- Parts of Madhya Pradesh
- West Rajasthan
- East Rajasthan
|City
|Min Temp
|Max Temp
|Weather Condition
|Mumbai
|30°C
|35°C
|Humid and warm
|Navi Mumbai
|25°C
|34°C
|Hot and humid
|Pune
|24°C
|38°C
|Sunny, partly cloudy evening
|Nashik
|23°C
|37°C
|Dry and warm
|Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
|26°C
|40°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Nagpur
|21°C
|39°C
|Very hot, slight rain chance
|Akola
|27°C
|41°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|Wardha
|24°C
|40°C
|Dry heat all day
|Amravati
|25°C
|40°C
|Hot with scattered clouds
|Chandrapur
|26°C
|41°C
|Hot with scattered clouds
|Kolhapur
|24°C
|34°C
|Evening thunderstorm possible
|Solapur
|24°C
|39°C
|Sunny and dry
|Jalgaon
|28°C
|42°C
|Severe heat conditions
|Satara
|23°C
|35°C
|Warm, cloudy evening
|Sangli
|23°C
|37°C
|Hot with gusty winds
|Latur
|25°C
|39°C
|Dry and hot
|Dhule
|24°C
|41°C
|Extremely hot daytime weather
|Nanded
|26°C
|40°C
|Heatwave conditions likely
|Ahmednagar
|28°C
|39°C
|Dry and sunny
Maharashtra Next 7 Days Weather Forecast Major Cities:
|City
|Tue (May 12)
|Wed (May 13)
|Thu (May 14)
|Fri (May 15)
|Sat (May 16)
|Sun (May 17)
|Mon (May 18)
|Mumbai
|34°C / 30°C
|34°C / 29°C
|34°C / 30°C
|35°C / 29°C
|35°C / 29°C
|37°C / 28°C
|37°C / 27°C
|Navi Mumbai
|35°C / 29°C
|35°C / 29°C
|35°C / 30°C
|36°C / 30°C
|36°C / 29°C
|37°C / 29°C
|37°C / 28°C
|Pune
|38°C / 24°C
|37°C / 24°C
|38°C / 25°C
|39°C / 25°C
|38°C / 24°C
|37°C / 24°C
|36°C / 23°C
|Nashik
|37°C / 23°C
|38°C / 23°C
|39°C / 24°C
|39°C / 24°C
|38°C / 23°C
|37°C / 22°C
|36°C / 22°C
|Nagpur
|40°C / 25°C
|41°C / 26°C
|42°C / 27°C
|42°C / 27°C
|41°C / 26°C
|40°C / 25°C
|39°C / 24°C
|Akola
|41°C / 27°C
|42°C / 28°C
|43°C / 28°C
|43°C / 29°C
|42°C / 28°C
|41°C / 27°C
|40°C / 26°C
|Chandrapur
|41°C / 26°C
|42°C / 27°C
|43°C / 28°C
|43°C / 28°C
|42°C / 27°C
|41°C / 26°C
|40°C / 25°C
|Jalgaon
|42°C / 28°C
|43°C / 29°C
|44°C / 29°C
|44°C / 30°C
|43°C / 29°C
|42°C / 28°C
|41°C / 27°C
|Kolhapur
|34°C / 24°C
|35°C / 24°C
|35°C / 25°C
|36°C / 25°C
|35°C / 24°C
|34°C / 24°C
|34°C / 23°C
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.