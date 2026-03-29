Mass Food Poisoning Scare At UP Wedding: Over 30 Guests Including Children Hospitalised After Eating Non-Veg Dishes; Samples Sent For Testing

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh took a shocking turn after more than 30 guests, including children and elderly attendees, were hospitalized following a suspected case of food poisoning.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Lalapur locality of the Dewa area during the wedding of Mohammad Nazim, a resident of Khijna village.

Guests Fall Ill Shortly After Dinner

According to health officials, several guests began experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting within half an hour of consuming non-vegetarian dishes served at the event. The sudden onset of symptoms triggered panic among attendees, prompting locals to alert authorities immediately.

Swift Medical Response, Patients Shifted to Hospital

Chief Medical Officer Dr Awadhesh Yadav said an ambulance was rushed to the village as soon as information was received. All affected individuals were initially admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dewa for immediate treatment.

While many patients are currently under observation at the CHC, at least six individuals with more serious symptoms have been referred to the District Hospital for advanced care.

Health Department Begins Investigation

Health officials have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning. “Treatment is being provided to all affected individuals. Some have been discharged after their condition stabilised,” Dr Yadav said.

Authorities have also collected food samples from the wedding feast, which have been sent for laboratory testing to identify possible contamination.

Condition Stable, Probe Underway

Officials confirmed that most patients are now stable, bringing some relief to families. However, the incident has raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at large gatherings.

With lab reports awaited, authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings to prevent such incidents in the future.

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