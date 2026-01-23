Monkeys Throw 20-Day-Old Baby Into Well In Chhattisgarh, Infant Survives – Thanks To Protective ‘Diaper’

A miraculous event took place in Sevni village which is located in the Chhattisgarh state of Janjgir-Champa district. The monkey abducted the 20-day-old infant and threw him into an unguarded well but he survived the incident. The villagers acted quickly to save the baby whose life was saved through the combined efforts of the villagers and a trained nurse who came to their assistance.

What Happened Here?

Sunita Rathore, the mother of the newborn, was sitting outside her house during the incident which took place when monkeys started moving across the rooftops of her neighborhood. A monkey descended from its perch and seized the baby before it ascended to the terrace. The event caused all people living in the area to become fearful. The villagers began yelling as they detonated firecrackers to produce loud sounds which would scare away the animal. The monkey threw the baby into a nearby open well during the pandemonium that broke out.

How was the baby Rescued?

The villagers made an immediate response to save the infant who needed rescue. The baby was rescued after operators used a bucket to enter the well and they brought him up within three minutes. The newborn had swallowed water, but she managed to stay above water. Her father, Arvind Rathore, later noted that the diaper she was wearing may have helped her float briefly, buying precious time for the rescue. The presence of Rajeshwari Rathore, a nurse attending a religious event nearby, proved to be critical. She rushed to the scene, cleared water from the baby’s mouth, administered CPR, and warmed the infant. The newborn began to cry because she had started to breathe again. Doctors at the district hospital first examined her condition but later transferred her to the private hospital’s ICU where they confirmed her condition was stable and improving.

Human-Wildlife conflicts

The incident demonstrates that rural areas experience more human-wildlife conflicts because monkeys use residential areas as their main access points to human habitats. Arvind Rathore credited his daughter’s survival to both the nurse’s prompt actions and sheer chance. The villagers requested two protective measures which included security and wildlife management systems to protect against future dangerous situations. The extraordinary incident demonstrates that people need to stay alert while communities work together to deliver medical treatment at the right moment to save lives.

