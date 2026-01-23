Karwar Suicide: Karnataka Doctor Shoots Himself Following Trauma From Viral Video, Highlighting Mental Health Awareness Needs

A tragic incident in Karnataka has once again highlighted the dangers of viral social media content. Dr. Raju Pikle who worked as a doctor at Pikle Nursing Home in Karwar district died by suicide at his residence in Aversa village Ankola taluk. Authorities reported that Dr. Pikle used a double-barreled gun to end his life and his family immediately informed the police. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the local community and medical fraternity which has left patients and colleagues and residents in deep distress.

What Is The Viral Video About?

The tragedy is believed to be linked to a viral video that surfaced approximately 15 days prior. The video showed Dr. Pikle who a patient relative recorded using expired medication. The content spread through social media platforms yet people shared it without confirming its accuracy which resulted in public backlash. After the video spread online Dr. Pikle suffered extreme psychological distress because the internet claims about him ruined his personal and professional standing. Doctors and community members have expressed concerns about how unverified social media posts can escalate minor issues and have irreversible consequences.

Police Investigation

Police investigation of the incident started when they sent Dr. Pikle’s body to a post-mortem examination which would determine his cause of death. Preliminary findings suggest a link between the viral video and the mental distress experienced by the doctor. The case has sparked conversations about the impact of misinformation and online harassment, which serves as a warning about the dangers that social media trials can create. Dr. Pikle’s untimely death has left his family, friends, and patients mourning the loss of a dedicated medical professional.

