LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?

UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?

Uttar Pradesh will observe a statewide mock blackout drill today at 6 PM, with power cuts and sirens across all 75 districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut. Authorities have said there is no need to panic, as this is only a preparedness exercise to train officials and the public for emergency situations.

UP to go dark at 6 PM today (Image: ANI, file photo)
UP to go dark at 6 PM today (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 23, 2026 17:14:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?

On Friday, January 23, 2026, all of Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts will take part in a big mock blackout drill at exactly 6 PM. The blackout drill isn’t a real emergency or a real power outage. However, the UP blackout is a planned test exercise organised by the state government and safety teams so officials and citizens know what to do if there’s ever a real crisis such as an air raid or natural disaster.

You Might Be Interested In

What will happen in the UP blackout?

According to reports, at 6 PM sharp, lights will go off across the entire state for a short time. Sirens will ring out across districts to signal that the UP blackout drill has begun. Everybody is being told to stay calm and not panic, because this is just a drill and not a real outage or danger. Officials have stressed that there is no need to be afraid the blackout is part of the training and not a technical fault.

During the UP blackout drill, emergency teams from the police, civil defence, fire services, disaster response units and health departments will all take part in simulations to practise how to move injured people to hospitals, how to coordinate rescue responses, and how civilians should react safely. The goal is to make sure everyone from authorities to residents know what to do in case of a real situation where power goes out and sirens sound.

You Might Be Interested In

What advice have officials issued for the UP blackout?

Officials have issued clear advice for people at home during UP blackout, to turn off lights and electrical devices, stay indoors, avoid using mobile phones and flashlights, and don’t step out unless it’s necessary. Rumours and fear should be ignored. This is just a practice run to build awareness and preparedness, not a real emergency.

The UP blackout drill today is part of a bigger effort to improve readiness across the state. Earlier, similar civil defence drills which included siren tests, evacuation routines and blackouts have been carried out in various cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow under nationwide security exercises.

Also Read: Gurugram Shocker Caught On Camera: Men In SUV Thrash Delivery Boy To Recover Their Rs 6.5 lakh, Police Save The Day After They Attempt To Kidnap In Broad Daylight

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 5:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newsregional newsup news

RELATED News

Karwar Suicide: Karnataka Doctor Shoots Himself Following Trauma From Viral Video, Highlighting Mental Health Awareness Needs

Gurugram Shocker Caught On Camera: Men In SUV Thrash Delivery Boy To Recover Their Rs 6.5 lakh, Police Save The Day After They Attempt To Kidnap In Broad Daylight

Killer Love Behind Bars: Priya Seth, Convicted Of Murdering Ex, To Wed Five-Time Killer On Parole In Jaipur Today

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Election; Here’s Why Netizens Relate It To Chennai Super Kings

LATEST NEWS

Motorola Rolls Out Moto Watch: Get Classy Premium Design With Advance Health Tracker Starting At Just Rs…

Good news For Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Ola And Rapido Back On Roads – Check Why Bike Taxi Service Was Halted?

‘When You Are Privileged, You Do Get…’ Suniel Shetty Shuts Down Nepotism Debate While Citing Varun Dhawan’s Example, Adds ‘People May Call My Son A Nepo-Kid But…’

UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?

How To Buy Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets? Step-By-Step Online Booking Process Explained

Nipah Virus Outbreak India: Check Symptoms, Transmission Risks, And Prevention Measures

IND vs NZ | Suryakumar Yadav Should Bat At Number 3…: Mohammad Kaif Asks Team India T20 Captain To Bat Up The Order

‘He Is Waging A War Against A European Country’: UK PM Keir Starmer Raises Alarm Over Putin Joining Trump’s ‘ So Called Board of Peace’

Watch: Mumbai Viral Video Shows Shocking Physical Scuffle Between Urban Company Masseuse, Woman Customer Over Cancelled Appointment

This Is INDIA: Nizamuddin Shrine Celebrates Basant Panchami Following Friday Prayers, A 700-Year-Old Sufi Tradition Celebrating India And Secular Values

UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?
UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?
UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?
UP Blackout: Why Lights Will Go Out At 6 PM Across 75 Districts, What’s Really Happening Across The State?

QUICK LINKS