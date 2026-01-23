LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Gurugram Shocker Caught On Camera: Men In SUV Thrash Delivery Boy To Recover Their Rs 6.5 lakh, Police Save The Day After They Attempt To Kidnap In Broad Daylight

Gurugram Shocker Caught On Camera: Men In SUV Thrash Delivery Boy To Recover Their Rs 6.5 lakh, Police Save The Day After They Attempt To Kidnap In Broad Daylight

In Gurugram, two men were arrested after they kidnapped and brutally beat their delivery agent friend with sticks to recover Rs 6.5 lakh they claimed he owed them. The attack happened in broad daylight and was caught on video, which later went viral.

Delivery Agent Kidnapped and Thrashed in Gurugram (Images:X)
Delivery Agent Kidnapped and Thrashed in Gurugram (Images:X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 23, 2026 16:39:22 IST

Gurugram Shocker Caught On Camera: Men In SUV Thrash Delivery Boy To Recover Their Rs 6.5 lakh, Police Save The Day After They Attempt To Kidnap In Broad Daylight

Gurugram witnessed a shocking event yet again when two men were arrested for kidnapping and beating their friend who is a delivery worker, in broad daylight. They did this because they said he owed them ₹6.5 lakh from a business deal that went wrong. A video of the attack quickly went viral on social media, shocking many people who saw it.

The police arrested Jaiveer (26) and Aman (21) after a quick response when the victim’s colleague Pankaj called for help. According to the police, the incident happened on January 21 at about 5:30 pm near SPR Road in the Cyber City area of Gurugram.

What happened in the Gurugram viral video?

The victim, who works as a delivery agent and comes from Bhiwani, told police that he and his colleague, Pankaj were returning after completing a delivery when two cars blocked their way. One was a Swift, and shortly after the second vehicle arrived.

As soon as the cars stopped, the accused stepped out with wooden sticks and began beating the delivery man. They threatened to kill him, and forcibly pushed him into their car. It all happened in broad daylight, and people nearby tried to record the event.

A police spokesperson said, “The accused intended to intimidate the victim and extort money.” They planned to scare him into returning the Rs 6.5 lakh, which the main accused Jaiveer claims he lost because the delivery man took the money that was in his truck after he sold it in 2024 and never returned it.

Timely intervention from Gurugram police saved 

Fortunately, the victim’s colleague Pankaj alerted the police quickly, and the Emergency Vehicle Response (EVR) team arrived on the spot. When the attackers saw the police arriving, they panicked and tried to flee from the spot. This resulted in a chase with police and they were eventually caught. The police also rescued the victim unharmed and seized the car and the wooden stick used in the assault.

Both Jaiveer and Aman have been presented in court, and legal proceedings are ongoing. Police have registered a case for kidnapping and other charges. Police have said that they are continuing their investigation.

Similar Cases in Recent Years

In Delhi earlier this month, a man was kidnapped over a loan dispute, but later rescued from Maharashtra, and the accused was arrested. In Nashik in 2025, a hotel manager was kidnapped, beaten, and had money stolen from him, police later arrested the suspects. 

In Mumbai, police busted a gangland abduction where the victim’s family allegedly paid around ₹35-40 lakh to free him.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Gurugram Shocker Caught On Camera: Men In SUV Thrash Delivery Boy To Recover Their Rs 6.5 lakh, Police Save The Day After They Attempt To Kidnap In Broad Daylight

