Home > Regionals > Mumbai Chemical Leak: One Dead, Two Critical After Andheri Industrial Unit Mishap

Mumbai Chemical Leak: One Dead, Two Critical After Andheri Industrial Unit Mishap

Andheri (East) Chemical Leak Claims One Life; NDRF Rushes to Contain Hazard

Chemical Leak Horror in Andheri.
Chemical Leak Horror in Andheri.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 22, 2025 19:55:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Chemical Leak: One Dead, Two Critical After Andheri Industrial Unit Mishap

One Killed and two people have injured as Chemical Leak hits Mumbai’s Andheri Unit.

(This is a breaking news story..More details are awaited)

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 7:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andheri mumbai Mumbai chemical leak Mumbai industrial accident

Mumbai Chemical Leak: One Dead, Two Critical After Andheri Industrial Unit Mishap

