Home > Regionals > Omar Abdullah Revives Darbar Move Tradition In Jammu And Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced the return of the historic Darbar Move, restoring the biannual shifting of the J&K secretariat between Jammu and Srinagar. Stopped in 2021, the practice symbolizes regional unity. Preparations begin in November amid political support and cost concerns.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 16, 2025 17:08:39 IST

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced the return of the historic Darbar Move in Jammu and Kashmir, reinstating the age-old practice of shifting the administrative headquarters between Jammu and Srinagar twice a year. The practice had been discontinued in 2021 by the then Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Speaking at a press conference in Jammu, Omar confirmed that the state cabinet had approved the revival last month and that the proposal received the necessary clearance from the Lieutenant Governor’s office. “We’ve taken a unanimous decision to restore this vital administrative tradition. Preparations for its implementation are already in motion,” the Chief Minister said.

Originally started in 1872 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh (son of Gulab Singh), the Darbar Move aimed to ensure equitable governance and presence of the administration in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions. For decades, it symbolised unity, enabling citizens of both regions to access government services more directly.

The practice was halted in 2021 as part of an administrative overhaul, with officials citing high financial costs and technological alternatives. However, critics argued that ending the move sidelined regional sensitivities and created a sense of detachment in governance.

Omar Abdullah defended the revival, stating, “The Darbar Move is not a burden but a bridge connecting people to governance. It’s about maintaining inclusivity and emotional balance in our administration.”

Government sources say preparations have begun, with secretariat departments expected to start relocating documents and resources by early November. The move has sparked fresh political debate, with opposition parties calling it a welcome return to a balanced governance model, while some analysts remain cautious about its cost-effectiveness in the current digital age.

Nonetheless, the revival marks a significant shift in J&K’s administrative approach under Omar’s leadership. 

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:07 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Darbar Movejammu and kashmiromar abdullah

