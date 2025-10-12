LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage

‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad sparked controversy after saying people should be allowed to eat wild boar meat to tackle crop damage. He argued wild boars aren’t endangered and that such a move could quickly solve farmers’ problems, despite current laws banning it.

Kerala Minister P Prasad sparks debate (Photo:Govt of Kerala, Canva)
Kerala Minister P Prasad sparks debate (Photo:Govt of Kerala, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 12, 2025 15:05:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad has created a huge controversy after he proposed that individuals should be given permission to kill wild boars and consume their flesh to curb the growing number of crop damage cases in the state.

Addressing a programme conducted by the Paalamel panchayat on Saturday, Prasad indicated that allowing the consumption of wild boar meat could provide a “quicker solution” to the issue that is being faced by farmers in the wake of wild animal attacks.

In my view, individuals should be permitted to consume the flesh of wild boars killed in farm fields. If wild boar killing and consumption of meat is permitted to people, the problem will be sorted out much earlier. But the law doesn’t permit this,” said Prasad, as quoted in a PTI report.

The minister, however, also accepted that current central legislation bans the eating of wild boar meat, which makes such a step legally impossible at the moment. He explained further that wild boars are not a threatened species and that controlled killing and eating would not endanger their numbers. 

Wild Boar Conflict On The Rise In Kerala

Prasad’s observations are made barely a week after the Kerala Assembly had approved a bill intended to make amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, with the objective of stemming rising human-animal conflicts throughout the state.

Over the past few years, farmers in Kerala mostly in hilly and forest-margin regions have complained consistently of wild boar raids on crops, incurring heavy financial losses. Wild boars have been cited by the state government as one of the most damaging species responsible for this issue.

A recent state report stated that abandoned farmland, trash buildup, and behavioural changes among animals have compelled species such as wild boar, bonnet macaque, and peafowl out of forestland into human habitations, where they have started breeding quickly.

Public Debate Over Minister’s Remark

Prasad’s statement “kill wild boars and consume their meat” has caused huge controversy on the internet and among ecologists. While some farmers’ associations have supported the proposal, terming it as an expression of ground realities confronting cultivators, critics say that it argues for an unscientific and insensitive wildlife management style.

Ecologists have asked for an even-handed, scientific approach that emphasizes ecological preservation coupled with farmer safety.

Government Yet to Clarify Stance

The Kerala government has not officially responded to the controversy yet. However, the issue is likely to resurface in the Assembly as discussions continue around managing human-animal conflicts and safeguarding agricultural livelihoods.

ALSO READ: Operation Blue Star Was The Wrong Way To Retrieve Golden Temple, Says P Chidambaram

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Kerala Agriculture Minister P PrasadKerala newsP PrasadWild Boars

RELATED News

Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out
All You Need To Know About The Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy And Vijay Mallya Link
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation
Congress’s Pawan Khera Slams Bihar Election Commission Over ‘No Appeals Filed’ Claim, Flags Duplicate Voters And Fake Addresses

LATEST NEWS

Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever
Norway's Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
‘Couldn’t Even Afford Clothes’ Marufa Akter Opens Up About Social Exclusion And Dark Times Before Cricket Glory
Alia Bhatt Gets Dubbed ‘Evil Nepo Kid’ After She Wins Best Actress Filmfare For Jigra, Internet Says, ‘Bikau Award’
‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage
Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!
Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online
Crypto’s $19 Billion Crash Shocks The Market: Who Lost The Most? Few Surprising Victims
US actress Diane Keaton dies at 79, People reports
‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage
‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage
‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage
‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS