SHOCKING: Jaipur Vloggers Killed LIVE On Camera After High-Speed Overtake Ends In Crash, Dumper Runs Them Over

In a horrifying incident caught LIVE on camera, two Jaipur-based vloggers were killed after a high-speed crash inside the Transport Nagar (Ghat Ki Guni) Tunnel on Monday. The victims, identified as Yogesh Meena and Ajay Sharma, died on the spot after a dumper truck ran over them seconds after their bike skidded.

Live bike stunt on camera

According to police, the duo known for posting bike stunts and travel videos on social media was attempting a dangerous high-speed overtake when their motorcycle collided with an auto-rickshaw. Helmet-camera footage shows the bike losing balance and both riders falling onto the road before a speeding concrete-mixer dumper approaching from behind crushed them.







Investigations revealed that Yogesh and Ajay became friends through social media due to their shared passion for bikes and high-adrenaline riding. The two had reportedly travelled from Dausa to Jaipur to get their motorcycles serviced. Ajay had purchased his bike only four months ago.

Eyewitnesses described the impact as “devastating,” with the bodies severely damaged. The dumper driver has been detained for questioning.

Authorities confirmed that two-wheelers are strictly prohibited inside the Ghat Guni Tunnel due to the high-risk traffic flow. Despite the ban, youths frequently enter the tunnel to record high-speed videos. Following the viral clip of the fatal crash, Jaipur Traffic Police have now begun strictly stopping bikers from entering the tunnel to prevent similar tragedies.

The chilling footage has sparked widespread debate on reckless vlogging, illegal tunnel entry, and youth risking their lives for online content.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Hangs Herself In School, Note Alleges Sexual Harassment By Principal