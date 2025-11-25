LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Chhattisgarh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Hangs Herself In School, Note Alleges Sexual Harassment By Principal

A 15-year-old Class 9 student in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district died by suicide in her school hostel, leaving a note accusing the principal of molestation and harassment. The principal was arrested, and officials found the hostel was operating illegally.

Class 9 student in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district died by suicide. (Photo: Canva)
Class 9 student in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district died by suicide. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 25, 2025 16:16:05 IST

A shocking incident from Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district has sparked outrage after a 15-year-old Class 9 student was found hanging in her school’s hostel room on Sunday evening. Police said the teenager left behind a suicide note alleging sexual harassment, molestation, and abusive behaviour by the school principal, prompting his immediate arrest.

The victim, originally from Surguja district, was staying in the hostel of a private school located under the Bagicha police station limits. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shashi Mohan Singh, the girl used a saree to hang herself from a ceiling rod. A suicide note recovered from the spot directly accused the principal, Kuldipan Topno, of “bad touch,” molestation, and repeated harassment.

“The accused principal has been arrested. The suicide note clearly mentions allegations of molestation and sexual harassment,” SSP Singh confirmed.

Illegally Operated Hostel Under Scanner

The incident has also exposed glaring irregularities in the school’s operations. Officials revealed that the hostel where the girl stayed housing 33 students, including 11 girls  was being run without required permissions.

A joint team from the education, tribal, and police departments inspected the premises and seized all related documents. Of the school’s 124 students from classes 6 to 12, 22 boys and 11 girls were staying in this unauthorised hostel.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

Jashpur Collector has formed a special investigation team to probe the circumstances leading to the student’s death. The team has been directed to examine all allegations of mental, physical, and sexual abuse and submit a comprehensive report within seven days.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Rathiya said a magisterial inquiry has been launched, and the exact reason behind the suicide will be confirmed after a full investigation. The girl’s body was handed over to her family following a post-mortem examination.

The case has triggered widespread concern over student safety, lack of oversight in private educational institutions, and the alarming issue of sexual abuse inside schools.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 4:16 PM IST
