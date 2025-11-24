‘Want To Make You Pregnant’: New Audio And Chat Leaks Deepen Fresh Case Of Sexual Allegations Against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Fresh trouble has erupted for Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil after a new purported audio clip and WhatsApp chat messages featuring the line “I want to make you pregnant, I need our child” surfaced online, intensifying allegations of sexual misconduct already looming over him.

The latest leak, widely circulated on Monday, allegedly captures a tense phone conversation between Rahul and a woman who claims she was one month pregnant. In the audio, the woman is heard explaining her health issues and emotional distress, while Rahul responds harshly, calling her concerns “drama” and asking her to “talk realistically.”

What the New Audio Reveals

In the new leaked audio, the woman is heard telling Rahul she is unwell, vomiting, and unable to cope with early pregnancy symptoms. Rahul responds:

“My dear friend, please talk realistically. I can’t stand people who make drama… Stop this drama. We all know what happens in the first month of pregnancy.”

When she reminds him that the pregnancy was his idea “Who always wanted to have a baby? Was it mine?” Rahul evades the question and insists she visit a hospital immediately.

The call also captures moments of the woman breaking down and accusing him of “backing out” and “changing” from how he behaved earlier.

Chats Add Fuel to the Fire

Kerala-based channel News Malayalam 24×7 also released screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp chat in which Rahul reportedly tells the woman:

“I want to make you pregnant, I need our child.”

Another screenshot shows him instructing her to “prepare to become pregnant in March.”

The authenticity of these audio clips and chats has not been independently verified.

Rahul’s Response: ‘Nothing New’

Reacting to the controversy, Rahul said the allegations were repetitive and part of an ongoing probe.

“This is what you have been saying for the last three months… There is an investigation with your vested interest also. I will cooperate with the probe,” he told reporters.

When directly asked whether the voice in the audio belonged to him, Rahul did not give a clear yes or no. Instead, he criticised the media:

“Did you ask me before publishing it? Ideally journalists should have called me… What’s the point of asking me now after publishing it with my photo?”

Rahul also maintained he had “not done anything against the law of the land” and would pursue legal action when necessary.

Past Controversies Resurface

Rahul, former Youth Congress state president, resigned earlier this year after multiple allegations, including claims that he forced a woman to abort a pregnancy. He was later suspended from the party but continued attending public events and campaigning for Congress candidates.

The latest leaks have intensified scrutiny, reviving debates around political accountability and harassment allegations involving public representatives.

As investigations continue, the controversy around ‘Want to Make You Pregnant’ audio leaks is expected to escalate, placing the Palakkad MLA once again at the centre of a political and public storm.

