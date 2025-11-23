Sikkim Tragedy: 3 Wedding Guests Killed As Traveller Crashes Into Parked Truck On Jorethang–Siliguri Route

Three passengers were killed after a shared traveller operating on the Jorethang–Siliguri route collided head-on with a parked truck in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The vehicle, which was returning from Siliguri with 11 passengers after a wedding ceremony, suffered a severe impact as the truck was stationed on the left side of the road.

According to preliminary reports, the three victims died on the spot, while the remaining passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities stated that the driver, a senior and experienced operator, was fully conscious at the time of the collision and was not under the influence of alcohol or any contraband substances. Initial assessments also indicate no negligence on his part.

Investigation ongoing

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether the parked truck had proper safety indicators in place.

The deceased passengers have been identified as Brij Mohan Prasad, Arjun Kumar Gupta and Raj Gupta. An investigation into the exact cause of the accident is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile in in Allagadda, Andhra Pradesh, a lorry rammed into a private bus on NH-40 near Perayipalli Mitta, killing two people and leaving eight people injured. According to police, 33 passengers were travelling in a bus from Hyderabad to Puducherry when the accident occurred.

Police immediately reached the spot after receiving information and launched rescue operations.

In the accident, two passengers, identified as Badrinath and Haritha, died on the spot. Eight others sustained severe injuries, and a few are reported to be in critical condition. Those in critical condition were shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital via 108 emergency services. The remaining seriously injured were taken to the Allagadda Government Hospital for treatment.

(With ANI Inputs)

