‘Quick Solutions For Sexual Problems’: Bengaluru Techie Falls For Scam, Gets Cheated Of Rs 48 Lakh Over Seeking Treatment Only To End Up With Kidney Damage

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based software engineer has lodged a police complaint alleging that a self-proclaimed healer cheated him of nearly ₹48 lakh by selling extraordinarily expensive Ayurvedic medicines that were not only ineffective but also allegedly caused serious health complications. The complaint identifies the accused as “Vijay Guruji,” the owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic Shop, whom the victim has accused of fraud, supplying harmful substances, and endangering his health.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 12:35:47 IST

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based software engineer has lodged a police complaint alleging that a self-proclaimed healer cheated him of nearly ₹48 lakh by selling extraordinarily expensive Ayurvedic medicines that were not only ineffective but also allegedly caused serious health complications.

The complaint identifies the accused as “Vijay Guruji,” the owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic Shop, whom the victim has accused of fraud, supplying harmful substances, and endangering his health. Police registered an FIR on Saturday under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is currently underway.

Victim’s Health Concerns Lead To Costly Trap

As per the FIR, the victim began experiencing sexual health issues shortly after his marriage in 2023 and was already receiving treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Kengeri.

On May 3, while travelling, he noticed a tent advertising “quick solutions for sexual problems.” Out of curiosity, he walked inside. A person present in the tent directed him to “Vijay Guruji,” claiming he could cure him completely.

Guruji reportedly examined the software engineer and prescribed an Ayurvedic substance called Devaraj Booti, which he claimed was extremely rare and available only at his shop. The accused allegedly priced it at ₹1,60,000 per gram, instructing the victim to pay strictly in cash and avoid digital transactions.

Trusting his words, the engineer purchased the medicine. Shortly afterward, he was advised to buy another item, Bhavan Booti oil, priced at ₹76,000 per gram. Over the following weeks, the victim stated that he spent ₹17 lakh on various products recommended by Guruji.

Loans Taken, Lakhs Spent On ‘Medicines’

The FIR further states that Guruji later insisted the victim must buy more Devaraj Booti, warning that his earlier treatment would lose its effectiveness without additional doses. Convinced, the techie took a bank loan of ₹20 lakh and purchased 18 grams of the medicine.

He alleged that Guruji then persuaded him to buy yet another substance called Devaraj Rasabooti, priced at ₹2,60,000 per gram. To pay for it, the victim reportedly borrowed ₹10 lakh from a friend.

In total, the complainant claims to have spent around ₹48 lakh at the Ayurvedic store over a period of weeks.

Despite consuming the medicines precisely as instructed, the victim saw no improvement in his health. Instead, he eventually developed kidney damage, which he believes was caused directly by the substances sold to him.

When he confronted Guruji, the accused allegedly threatened him, claiming that stopping the treatment could worsen his health and even put his life in danger.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:35 PM IST
