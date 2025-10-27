Skanda Sashti 2025: Soorasamharam 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tiruchendur Schedule, Mantras

Soorasamharam, also called Skanda Sashti or Kanda Sashti, is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated in South India, mainly in Tamil Nadu. The six-day Kanda Sashti festival is celebrated to cherish the victory of Lord Murugan, the god of war, over a demon called Surapadman, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Devotees observe fasts, special prayers, and rituals during this period, often participating in elaborate temple ceremonies and processions.

Soorasamharam 2025 Date and Time

According to various Drik Panchang, Soorasamharam 2025 falls on October 27, 2025 on Monday.

Shasti Tithi Begins: 6:04 AM on October 27

Shasti Tithi Ends: 7:59 AM on 28 October

Skanda Sashti Puja Vidhi

On Skanda Sashti, devotees observe a six-day fast during Skanda Sashti, and only fruits or water. When the festival concludes, they visit Murugan temples and offer flowers, fruits, coconuts, and milk to the deity. The next day, called Thirukalyanam, is the day celebrated for the wedding of Lor Murugan/Skanda with Deivayanai.

Soorasamharam Tiruchendur Schedule

The Kanda Sashti fast begins on 22 October 2025 and continues for six days, with each day featuring pujas, abhishekams, and alankarams (Decorations). The festival will conclude on 27 October with Soorasamharam re-enactment on the beach, offering a unique spiritual experience as thousands witness the victory over Surapadman.

Soorasamharam 2025 in Tamil: Devotional Quotes

Veera Maaraan Murugane, theemiyai velvaai.

Soorapadmanai azhikkum Murugane, nam nambikkaiyin valimai.

Kanda Sashti Vetri, namakku valamum magizhchiyum tharuga.

Muruga bhaktiyin valimaiyal theemi poi vidum.

Aanmiga Veeran Murugane, engalai kaappaatru.

Nallavarin thozhan Murugane, theemiyai azhi.

Kanda Sashti Pooja nam vaazhvile nanmai serthiduga.

Muruganin arul eppozhudhum engalai nalam tharum.

Theemai virattum Muruganin Vel engal ella thadaigalai akarrum.

Veera Sandai keerapdu Murugane, nam manangalai olirach seiy.