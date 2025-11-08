LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Thane Shocker: Wife And Neighbour Kill Man Over Love Affair, Dump Body In Badlapur River

Thane Shocker: Wife And Neighbour Kill Man Over Love Affair, Dump Body In Badlapur River

A 44-year-old man in Badlapur, Thane, was allegedly strangled by his wife and her neighbour, with whom she was having an affair. The duo dumped his body in a river and fled. Police recovered the body and have launched a manhunt for both accused.

Man was allegedly strangulated to death by his wife and her neighbour. (Photo: AI)
Man was allegedly strangulated to death by his wife and her neighbour. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 8, 2025 14:57:14 IST

Thane Shocker: Wife And Neighbour Kill Man Over Love Affair, Dump Body In Badlapur River

In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his wife and her neighbour with whom she was having an affair and both dumped his body in a river to conceal the crime. The Badlapur police have launched an intensive manhunt to track down the absconding duo.

The identity of the deceased has been revealed as that of Kisan Parmar, a Badlapur, Thane district resident. Senior inspector Kishore Shinde of Badlapur police station told _TOI_ that Kisan lived with his wife Manisha Parmar. During the investigation, it was revealed that Manisha was having an extramarital relationship with their neighbour Laxman Bhoir, 36 years old.

Tensions escalated when Kisan discovered the affair, police said. On Thursday, when he confronted Manisha over it, an argument broke out between them at their home. The altercation soon turned violent.

Story of a brutal murder

“During the scuffle, Manisha and Laxman strangled Kisan with a rope. They then wrapped the body in bedding material after making sure that he was dead and transported it to the nearby river for destroying the evidence,” Inspector Shinde said, quoting preliminary findings based on witness statements and on-ground investigation.

The accused pair allegedly fled immediately after disposing of the body.

The crime came to light when locals spotted a suspicious bundle floating in the river later that evening and alerted the authorities. A police team rushed to the location and recovered the wrapped body. The body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder (302) and destruction of evidence (201). Teams have been deployed to search for Manisha and Laxman, who remain missing. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to determine the sequence of events leading to the murder.

The shocking case has triggered outrage and fear among residents of the locality. The police said they are confident of arresting the accused soon.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 2:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS