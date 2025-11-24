LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi NIU student was found hanging in his rented room in Greater Noida’s Beta-1 after his companion left days earlier. No suicide note was found. A day before, a 22-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from a high-rise in Surajpur.

22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Student Found Dead. (Photo: Canva)
22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Student Found Dead. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 24, 2025 21:23:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Greater Noida witnessed two tragic incidents over the weekend, raising serious concerns about student safety and mental health among young residents living away from home.

In the first case, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student of Noida International University (NIU), identified as Sahariyar alias Monu Bipara, was found dead inside his rented accommodation in Beta-1 sector on Sunday evening. According to the police, the youth was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan after the landlord grew suspicious and alerted authorities.

Police said the room was locked from the inside. When the landlord peered through a window, he saw Sahariyar hanging. A police team broke open the door and sent the body for post-mortem. No suicide note was found at the scene.

According to reports, Sahariyar had moved into the room on November 17 with a woman named Rupa, a resident of Bihar’s Nar Madhubani. The pair introduced themselves as a married couple and rented the accommodation for ₹8,000 per month. The landlord informed investigators that Rupa left the house on November 21 and never returned. Sahariyar’s phone had also been switched off since that day, adding to the mystery.

Police are now examining multiple angles, including the woman’s departure and the circumstances leading to the young student’s death. His family in Bangladesh has been informed.

Similar case of suicide 

This incident comes just a day after another case of suspected suicide in the city. A 22-year-old woman from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly jumped from the 16th floor of her high-rise apartment in Surajpur on Friday. She lived with four friends and worked at a private company. Police said no suicide note was recovered, and her mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination. Officials stated that no suspicious circumstances have been detected so far.

DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed that investigations in both cases are underway and urged residents to report any signs of distress among young tenants or students living alone.

The back-to-back tragedies have sparked conversations about mental health support, safety monitoring, and the growing vulnerabilities faced by students and young professionals in fast-growing urban hubs like Greater Noida.

ALSO READ: ‘Want To Make You Pregnant’: New Audio And Chat Leaks Deepen Fresh Case Of Sexual Allegations Against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 9:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladeshi student found deadGreater NoidaGreater Noida deathNIU student suicide

RELATED News

‘Political Propaganda’: Ex-Tirupati Official On Claims Of ₹20-Crore Spurious Ghee Laddoos; Row Explained

Hathras Horror: Man Arrested for Strangling 60-Year-Old Woman Who ‘Pressured’ Him to Marry

‘Lady Gang’ In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them

Pilot Booked After 26-Year-Old Crew Member Alleges Rape At Bengaluru Hotel; Halasuru Police Take Over

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA’s Wife Allegedly Dies By Suicide, Family Points To Harassment

LATEST NEWS

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Incident: Man Keeps Mother’s Body In Old Age Home’s Deep Freezer For 4 Days To Attend Wedding, Ends Up Burying Her Instead Of Cremating

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India’s Head Coach? ‘Sack Gambhir’ Trends On X Amid Viral Claim

Before Buying EV Car Must Have A Look At These High Range Electric Cars With Range Upto 502 Km

Why Did Padma Bhushan Winner Dharmendra Not Receive A State Funeral? Here’s How A Public Figure Gets Gun Salute And Military Honours When They Die

Gujarati Musical Love Story Aavaa De Creates Waves as Its Songs Trend Across Social Media

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025: Here’s How To Download

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation
Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation
Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation
Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

QUICK LINKS