Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Greater Noida witnessed two tragic incidents over the weekend, raising serious concerns about student safety and mental health among young residents living away from home.

In the first case, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student of Noida International University (NIU), identified as Sahariyar alias Monu Bipara, was found dead inside his rented accommodation in Beta-1 sector on Sunday evening. According to the police, the youth was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan after the landlord grew suspicious and alerted authorities.

Police said the room was locked from the inside. When the landlord peered through a window, he saw Sahariyar hanging. A police team broke open the door and sent the body for post-mortem. No suicide note was found at the scene.

According to reports, Sahariyar had moved into the room on November 17 with a woman named Rupa, a resident of Bihar’s Nar Madhubani. The pair introduced themselves as a married couple and rented the accommodation for ₹8,000 per month. The landlord informed investigators that Rupa left the house on November 21 and never returned. Sahariyar’s phone had also been switched off since that day, adding to the mystery.

Police are now examining multiple angles, including the woman’s departure and the circumstances leading to the young student’s death. His family in Bangladesh has been informed.

Similar case of suicide

This incident comes just a day after another case of suspected suicide in the city. A 22-year-old woman from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly jumped from the 16th floor of her high-rise apartment in Surajpur on Friday. She lived with four friends and worked at a private company. Police said no suicide note was recovered, and her mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination. Officials stated that no suspicious circumstances have been detected so far.

DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed that investigations in both cases are underway and urged residents to report any signs of distress among young tenants or students living alone.

The back-to-back tragedies have sparked conversations about mental health support, safety monitoring, and the growing vulnerabilities faced by students and young professionals in fast-growing urban hubs like Greater Noida.

ALSO READ: ‘Want To Make You Pregnant’: New Audio And Chat Leaks Deepen Fresh Case Of Sexual Allegations Against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil