UP Shocker: Man Sees Wife’s ‘Blue Drum And Cement’ Facebook Post Sent To Her Lover Along With His Photo, Lets Her Go With Him | WATCH

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has claimed he ended his marriage after coming across disturbing messages on his wife’s phone that made him fear for his life. Rajkumar alleged that his wife was in a relationship with another man and had been frequently leaving home after arguments.

Last year, she moved out with their six-month-old child, saying she was going to her parents’ house, but he later suspected she was living with her partner.

According to him, things took a serious turn when he checked her phone during a call. He claimed to have found objectionable photos, along with social media posts mentioning “cement aur drum” and a photo of him with similar wording. He believed these references pointed to a possible plan to harm him.

Threats During Arguments

Rajkumar further alleged that during heated arguments, his wife would threaten to kill him and even mention putting him in a drum. He also claimed she neglected household responsibilities and their child, adding to tensions at home.

He said that after confronting her, she allegedly threatened not just him but also his family members.

Police Complaint And Separation

Fearing for his safety, Rajkumar approached the police and filed a complaint. During mediation, his wife reportedly stated that she wanted to live with her partner.

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