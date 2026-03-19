BJP Announces First Candidate List For Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Fields Pradyut Bordoloi From Dispur And CM Himanta Biswa Sarma From Jalukbari

Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah, two famous former Congress leaders, are on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s initial list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections. Pradyut Bordoloi, a Lok Sabha MP from Dispur, joined the BJP on Wednesday in front of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ending his lifetime affiliation with the Congress.

Full List Of BJP Candidate List For Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Bhupen Kumar Borah, a former state president of the Congress who resigned weeks ago, will run from Bihpuria, a seat he lost to BJP candidates in the previous two elections. But the two-time MLA is hoping for a third win with BJP flags on his side. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, will run from his customary Jalukbari seat. Rupali Langthasa from Haflong, Prasanta Phukan from Dibrugarh, and BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad will run.







Incumbent Hitendra Nath Goswami will defend his Jorhat seat against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Meanwhile, Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidacy from the Margherita assembly constituency after his father, and former party MP Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP. In a letter addressed to the All India Congress Committee President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek said that his continued candidacy will create confusion among the people and the party regarding his commitment after his father resigned from the party.

Pradyut Bordoloi From Dispur

“I would like to express my decision to withdraw from the Margherita Assembly Constituency with the utmost respect and a strong feeling of duty to the party. Given the current situation and my father’s choice to join a different political party. I believe that continuing as a candidate would not be acceptable for me. I think the people of Margherita and the innumerable hard working members of Congress should have complete clarity and faith in the party’s nominee. The letter stated, “It would be unjust to them if there is any misunderstanding or misconception about my dedication or the party’s stance. The events take place as Assam gets ready for elections to the Legislative Assembly. The Election Commission of India stated on Sunday that a single round of voting for all 126 Assembly constituencies will take place on April 9, with the vote counting taking place on May 4.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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